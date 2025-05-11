Atlanta announced Sunday that Rosario elected free agency after clearing waivers, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett, Rosario will explore his options on the open market before deciding on his next stop. After being designated for assignment by the Dodgers in late April, Rosario elected free agency and quickly caught on with Atlanta on a one-year deal. He appeared in just three games over his two weeks with the big club before being dropped from the 40-man roster May 9.