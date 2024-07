The Nationals released Rosario on Wednesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Rosario cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and is now free to sign with another organization. The veteran outfielder slashed a measly .183/.226/.329 for the Nationals before being cut loose, but with a .755 OPS and 21 home runs just a year ago, Rosario should draw interest now that he can be signed on the cheap.