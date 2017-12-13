Edinson Volquez: Released by Marlins
Volquez (elbow) was released by Miami on Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Volquez is busy recovering from a UCL tear that warranted Tommy John surgery in early August, but was released in order to create a spot on the team's 40-man roster. As Spencer notes, the Marlins could choose to re-sign the right-hander to a minor-league deal while he sits out most, if not all, of the 2018 season rehabbing from the injury. During 17 starts with the team this past year, he posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 92.1 innings.
