Bazardo elected free agency Monday after he was outrighted off the Red Sox's 40-man roster.

Bazardo will weigh his options in free agency after he cleared waivers over the weekend. The right-hander spent the bulk of the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Worcester, but he was effective over a limited sample of action in the big leagues, posting a 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB in 16.1 innings.

