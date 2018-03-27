Eduardo Del Rosario: Released by Twins

Del Rosario was released by the Twins on Tuesday, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Del Rosario, who is 22 years old, struggled mightily in his first taste of High-A in 2017, posting a 7.04 ERA and 11:14 K:BB across 23 innings. He'll look to catch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal.

