The Red Sox released Nunez on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

After designating Nunez for assignment earlier this week, the Red Sox were unable to find any takers on the trade market for the utility man, and no teams were willing to put in a waiver claim for his services, either. Since Nunez had more than five years' worth of MLB service time, he had the ability to refuse an outright assignment to the minors, which likely factored into the team's decision to cut him loose. Nunez should at the very least land a minor-league deal with another organization that includes an opt-out clause in the near future if none of the league's other 29 teams are willing to sign him to an MLB deal for the minimum.