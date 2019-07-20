Eduardo Nunez: Becomes free agent
The Red Sox released Nunez on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
After designating Nunez for assignment earlier this week, the Red Sox were unable to find any takers on the trade market for the utility man, and no teams were willing to put in a waiver claim for his services, either. Since Nunez had more than five years' worth of MLB service time, he had the ability to refuse an outright assignment to the minors, which likely factored into the team's decision to cut him loose. Nunez should at the very least land a minor-league deal with another organization that includes an opt-out clause in the near future if none of the league's other 29 teams are willing to sign him to an MLB deal for the minimum.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...