Rodriguez opted out of his contract with the Tigers on Saturday and became a free agent, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Despite blocking a trade that would've sent him to the Dodgers ahead of the deadline, Rodriguez will opt out of his contract with three years left on his deal. The 30-year-old southpaw enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023, posting a 3.30 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 143 strikeouts across 152.2 innings. Rodriguez should have plenty of suitors willing to give him a multi-year contract in the offseason.