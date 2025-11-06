The Mets extended a one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer to Diaz on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Diaz is expected to decline the offer after opting out of his contract with the Mets earlier this offseason with two years still left on the books. Thursday's move will ensure the Mets receive draft compensation if they can't bring Diaz goes elsewhere. Diaz totaled 28 saves in 2025 while tallying a 1.63 ERA across 66.1 innings.