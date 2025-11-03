Diaz became a free agent after opting out of his contract Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Diaz had two years and $38 million remaining on his contract with the Mets, but he will forgo that salary as he seeks a longer and more lucrative free-agent deal. The Mets are likely to be in the mix to retain Diaz, but he will have plenty of interest on the open market. Diaz -- who turns 32 in March -- posted a 1.63 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 98:21 K:BB over 66.1 frames in 2025, notching 28 saves in the process.