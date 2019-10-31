Encarnacion's club option was declined by the Yankees on Thursday, making him a free agent.

Encarnacion struggled with injuries for most of 2019 as he was traded from the Mariners to the Yankees in mid-June. The 36-year-old hit .244/.344/.531 with 34 home runs last season, but the Yankees opted against his $20 million club option. Encarnacion's batting average has declined in past seasons, but he's shown that he still has solid power potential with 32 or more home runs in each of the past eight seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories