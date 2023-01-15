Bonilla signed Sunday with the Blue Jays for $4.1 million, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
A righty-hitting corner outfielder from the Dominican Republic, Bonilla is seen as the top power hitter in this year's international signing class. He turns 17 later this month and has a better hit tool than the typical corner-only teenage slugger, which is why he commanded such a large signing bonus. Even so, players from this market have to prove themselves in pro ball, as the bust rate for premium international prospects has been high in recent seasons.