De Jesus intends to sign with a team in the Korea Baseball Organization, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

It's unclear which team De Jesus will be signing with, but the 26-year-old lefty is headed overseas nonetheless. De Jesus gave up eight earned runs in 6.1 innings with the Marlins in 2023 and posted a 4.78 ERA and 1.70 WHIP through 84.2 frames at Triple-A Jacksonville.