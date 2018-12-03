Enny Romero: Signs to play in Japan
Romero signed a one-year, $440,000 contract to play for the Chunichi Dragons, the Japan Times reports.
Romero pitched for three different MLB teams last season (KC, PIT, WAS) making eight appearances with a 12.60 ERA, but didn't find work after he was released by his third team in July. At age 28 net season, he could still make his way back to MLB with some success in Japan.
