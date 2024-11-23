Share Video

Link copied!

The White Sox non-tendered De Los Santos on Friday.

De Los Santos bounced around between the Yankees, Padres and White Sox in 2024, posting a 5.20 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 64 total innings. He'll now have his pick of teams to sign with in free agency, though he doesn't project as anything more than a middle reliever regardless of his landing spot.

More News