The White Sox non-tendered De Los Santos on Friday.
De Los Santos bounced around between the Yankees, Padres and White Sox in 2024, posting a 5.20 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 64 total innings. He'll now have his pick of teams to sign with in free agency, though he doesn't project as anything more than a middle reliever regardless of his landing spot.
