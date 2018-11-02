Ramirez elected free agency after being outrighted from Seattle's 40-man roster Friday.

Ramirez only appeared in 10 games for the Mariners in 2018 due to a shoulder injury that cost him over three months of action. In those 10 starts, he logged a 6.50 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with just 33 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander will look for a new home after returning to Seattle from Tampa Bay at the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline.

