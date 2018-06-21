Eric Hacker: Inks deal with Korean club
Hacker agreed Thursday with the Nexen Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization on a one-year, $300,000 contract, Jee-ho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.
The 35-year-old Hacker last appeared in the majors in 2012 with the Giants before spending the subsequent five seasons overseas. He'll elect to stick around on the other side of the Pacific for at least one more year, assuming the roster spot of another former MLB reliever in Esmil Rogers, who was released by Nexen in a corresponding move.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...