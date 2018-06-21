Hacker agreed Thursday with the Nexen Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization on a one-year, $300,000 contract, Jee-ho Yoo of Yonhap News reports.

The 35-year-old Hacker last appeared in the majors in 2012 with the Giants before spending the subsequent five seasons overseas. He'll elect to stick around on the other side of the Pacific for at least one more year, assuming the roster spot of another former MLB reliever in Esmil Rogers, who was released by Nexen in a corresponding move.