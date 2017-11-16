Eric Hosmer: Passes on qualifying offer

Hosmer rejected the Royals' qualifying offer prior to Thursday's deadline, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Hosmer will set his sights on a multi-year deal in the open market, as the 28-year-old has officially become a free agent by declining this offer. During the 2017 campaign, Hosmer slashed .318/.385/.498 with 25 home runs and 94 RBI and played in all 162 games.