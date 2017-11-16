Eric Hosmer: Passes on qualifying offer
Hosmer rejected the Royals' qualifying offer prior to Thursday's deadline, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Hosmer will set his sights on a multi-year deal in the open market, as the 28-year-old has officially become a free agent by declining this offer. During the 2017 campaign, Hosmer slashed .318/.385/.498 with 25 home runs and 94 RBI and played in all 162 games.
More News
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Gets qualifying offer from Kansas City•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Goes deep in finale•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Ups average to .328 for campaign•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Blasts 22nd homer Tuesday•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Hits walkoff homer Wednesday•
-
Royals' Eric Hosmer: Drives in four runs Tuesday•
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...