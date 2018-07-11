The Brewers released Sogard on Tuesday.

With veteran infielders Brad Miller and Tyler Saladino both outperforming him and rookie utility man Nate Orf also surpassing him on the organizational depth chart, Sogard became a roster casualty for the Brewers. None of the other 29 teams were willing to pick up the money remaining on Sogard's one-year, $2.4 million deal, but now that he's a free agent, he could generate interest from a number of clubs on a cheaper contract. Though he's been a disappointment this season, Sogard can fill in at three infield spots and is just one year removed from posting a .393 on-base percentage over nearly 300 plate appearances.

