Yardley was released by the Padres on Friday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

The 29-year-old get into his first MLB action in 2019, posting a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings of work. His 13.5 percent strikeout rate casts some doubt on his ability to repeat that mark over a larger sample.

