Eric Young Jr.: Headed for free agency
Young has elected free agency, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Young wasn't a huge contributor for the Angels this past season, logging 125 plate appearances across 47 games. He batted .264 and had 29 hits, which included four home runs and 16 RBIs. He'll be in search of a new team heading into 2018, though Young likely won't find himself in anything more than a depth role no matter where he lands.
