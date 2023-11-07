Fedde is drawing interest from MLB teams this winter after a successful 2023 season in the Korea Baseball Organization, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Fedde signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the KBO's NC Dinos last December and went on to post a 20-6 record, 2.00 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 209:35 K:BB across 180.1 innings (30 starts) as he claimed the Korean version of the Cy Young Award. The 30-year-old right-hander had a 5.41 ERA in 454.1 innings with the Nationals between the 2017-22 seasons, but it looks like he'll get another shot in the majors and could even command a fairly sizable deal.