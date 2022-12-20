Fedde agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization on Tuesday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Fedde was given a $200,000 signing bonus and a $800,000 salary, reaching the one-year maximum salary for a first-year foreign player in the KBO. The 29-year-old was a bust as a former first-round pick before being non-tendered by the Nationals earlier this offseason.
More News
-
Erick Fedde: Non-tendered by Washington•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Shelled for nine runs•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Allows four runs during loss•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Strikes out three batters•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Another rough outing•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Earns sixth win in quality start•