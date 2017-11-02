Kratz will hit the open market after declining an outright assignment from the Yankees on Thursday.

Kratz will look to latch on with a club within the next couple months as the offseason starts to unfold. The catcher was traded from Cleveland to New York in late August, and only played in four major-league games with the team, although he did go 2-for-2 with two RBI during those contests.

