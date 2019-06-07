Erik Kratz: Parts ways with Tampa Bay
Kratz cleared waivers and was released by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kratz was designated for assignment last week and will make his way to free agency after going unclaimed on waivers. The 38-year-old is slashing .102/.170/.204 with 53 plate appearances between the Giants and Rays this season.
