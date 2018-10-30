Ervin Santana: Bought out by Twins

Santana's club option for 2019 was not picked up by the Twins on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rather than paying him $14 million in 2019, the Twins will let Santana walk after a lingering finger issue limited the veteran right-hander to just five ineffective starts in 2018 (8.03 ERA, 5.8 K/9 and 3.3 HR/9 across 24.2 innings). The soon-to-be 36-year-old is just one season removed from an All-Star campaign in 2017 (3.28 ERA across 33 starts), so he should draw some interest in free agency.