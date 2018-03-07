Evan Scribner: Released by Tampa Bay
Scribner was released by the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Scribner was participating in Tampa Bay's camp as a non-roster invitee. He appeared in eight big-league games with the Mariners during the 2017 season, allowing nine earned runs over 7.1 innings of relief. Over the course of his career, the right-hander has accumulated a 4.15 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 145 games. He will look to latch on with another organization in the coming weeks, but even in the event that he finds a new home, it's unlikely that Scribner will begin the 2018 campaign at the major-league level.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...