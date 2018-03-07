Scribner was released by the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Scribner was participating in Tampa Bay's camp as a non-roster invitee. He appeared in eight big-league games with the Mariners during the 2017 season, allowing nine earned runs over 7.1 innings of relief. Over the course of his career, the right-hander has accumulated a 4.15 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 145 games. He will look to latch on with another organization in the coming weeks, but even in the event that he finds a new home, it's unlikely that Scribner will begin the 2018 campaign at the major-league level.