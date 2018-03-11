Ezequiel Carrera: Cut loose by Toronto
The Blue Jays granted Carrera his unconditional release from the team Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Carrera's chances of breaking camp with the Blue Jays had already taken a significant hit earlier this month when he was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo, so the veteran was allowed to pursue opportunities elsewhere. After slashing .310/.376/.448 against right-handed pitching a season ago, Carrera could draw interest from teams searching for a platoon bat in the corner outfield.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Long shot for roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Signs deal with Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Serving as leadoff man in second straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Moves into leadoff role Sunday•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.