The Blue Jays granted Carrera his unconditional release from the team Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Carrera's chances of breaking camp with the Blue Jays had already taken a significant hit earlier this month when he was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo, so the veteran was allowed to pursue opportunities elsewhere. After slashing .310/.376/.448 against right-handed pitching a season ago, Carrera could draw interest from teams searching for a platoon bat in the corner outfield.