Fantasy Baseball: 10 pitchers who may be approaching an innings limit, including Luis Severino and Aaron Nola

Everybody, just relax.

Innings limits are part of the game now, yes, and they're coming to a mound near you.

But I think we've reached the point where the hysteria surrounding them exceeds the actual impact they have on your Fantasy team.

Major-league teams have gotten better about managing innings over the course of six months, pulling pitchers earlier and even shutting them down for a turn or two, using some minor injury as an excuse (of course, early hooks aren't the greatest tradeoff for Fantasy purposes, but we've grown accustomed to them nonetheless).

Bottom line is I'm not sure I've actually found 10 pitchers with real innings concerns, despite my efforts to do so. Normally, a team will accept a 30-to-40-inning increase from one year to the next, and most young pitchers are in line for exactly that.

How do I know? Well, each team has about 50 games to go. Assuming each sticks with a five-man rotation, that's 10 turns for each pitcher. At six innings a turn (a generous estimate, I should point out), each pitcher will add roughly 60 innings to his 2017 total if his team doesn't intervene.

Some are legitimately in the danger zone. especially ones who pitch for contenders looking at a deep postseason run. And in those cases, you may want to trade for a more experienced pitcher with similar ability or figure out some other way to fortify your staff for the last few weeks of September.

But really, it's just a handful of pitchers. These 10 are the most likely, but I wouldn't classify all 10 as likely.

Note: Innings totals include both major- and minor-league play.





2017 innings

Previous high Luis Castillo CIN SP

140 2/3

131 2/3

Luis Castillo has already exceeded his 2017 innings total, so he may have only 4-5 starts left. It's a shame the bulk of his time in the majors has come against first-division offenses, though he held his own against them, at times dazzling with a sinister fastball/changeup combo. He's a near lock for the Cincinnati Reds rotation next year, which is all the more reason they need to preserve him now.





2017 innings

Previous high Jeff Hoffman COL SP

126 1/3

118 2/3

Jeff Hoffman still hasn't established himself as genuine mixed-league asset, so few owners will mourn the inevitable shutdown at the start of September. But the highs have been high enough to keep us all interested in the former Toronto Blue Jays prospect who now unfortunately calls Coors Field home. His last start there was a gem, though: He struck out eight over seven one-run innings against the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday.





2017 innings

Previous high Dylan Bundy BAL SP

134 1/3

109 2/3

"We've got him mapped out through the start of September," manager Buck Showalter told MASN Sports in late July. "We'll be easing the throttle a little bit so we can push it again if we need to."

There was some talk back in spring training that Dylan Bundy wouldn't face an innings limit of any kind in 2017, but it sounds like Showalter and company have come to their senses, only promising to pitch the 24-year-old through the start of September. The Baltimore Orioles ' late playoff push could complicate matters, which is probably why Showalter left the door open for more, but Bundy will already be about 50 innings over his previous high by that point.





2017 innings

Previous high Lance McCullers HOU SP

105 2/3

157 2/3

Wait, what? Lance McCullers would seem to have plenty of cushion still, and he's not accumulating innings at the moment anyway, sitting out with a sore back. Right ... a "sore back." And when do you suppose he's coming back? He has already missed two turns, and the Houston Astros still don't have a timetable for him. Not every one of these pitchers will hit a limit and then stop pitching. Some will have their innings curtailed more gradually, and others, like McCullers, will simply take a break, saving their innings for the postseason.





2017 innings

Previous high Luis Severino NYY SP

139 1/3

161 2/3

Speaking of saving innings for the postseason, the New York Yankees have their sights set on October as well, and Luis Severino is even more important to their ultimate fate than McCullers' is to the Astros. Unfortunately, the Yankees still have to fight to reach the postseason, which may only last one game for them even if they do make it. It's why they have yet to pull back on Severino, but if they value their future at all, they're going to have to slow him down, even if they can't shut him down. Expect some early hooks in his future.





2017 innings

Previous high Zack Godley ARI SP

129

156 2/3

"We feel comfortable stretching him out as far as we need to go," pitching coach Mike Butcher told SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio in late July.

Sounds like the Arizona Diamondbacks have it all figured out. Zack Godley marks the point in this list where my level of concern goes from significant to mild, but the fact is the Diamondbacks are ticketed for the postseason. And though he hasn't gotten much attention in a rotation headlined by Zack Greinke , Godley has been a critical part of their success, looking at times like an ace with his his elite ground-ball and swinging-strike rates. He may skip a turn here or there in September, particularly if they lock up a wild card spot early.





2017 innings

Previous high Aaron Nola PHI SP

122 2/3

188

Huh? The Phillies aren't headed to the postseason, so why would they pull back on Aaron Nola ? Well ... precisely because they aren't headed to the postseason. This season is a lost cause, and Aaron Nola has only begun to emerge as an ace. So while he did have a season when he threw nearly 190 innings, I think the Phillies will focus more on what he did last year, missing two months with a strained elbow and finishing with 111 innings. They finally got him back on track. Why mess it up for a last-place finish?





2017 innings

Previous high Jacob Faria TB SP

126

151

Frankly, another 60 innings would be perfect for Jacob Faria , setting him up to handle a full workload next year, so I wouldn't be concerned at all, really, if not for the possibility of the Tampa Bay Rays winning a wild card spot. But they'll have to fight tooth and nail for that spot, in all likelihood, so I don't know that they can afford to preserve Faria for a postseason run. More than likely, they'll let him rest in October, activating him if and when they need a fourth starter in a seven-game series.





2017 innings

Previous high Jose Berrios MIN SP

135 1/3

169 2/3

Jose Berrios is kind of in the same spot as Faria, looking well positioned to close out the season if not for the possibility of that season going to overtime. So why do I rank him behind Faria? Well, I think the Minnesota Twins are less likely than the Rays to advance to the postseason. Plus, Berrios is showing signs of slowing down already, compiling a 5.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 7.6 strikeouts per nine inning in his last eight starts. The Twins may decide that his development is more important than a World Series Hail Mary.





2017 innings

Previous high Gerrit Cole PIT SP

147 2/3

208

Kind of like the Phillies with Aaron Nola, the Pittsburgh Pirates may measure Gerrit Cole 's 2017 total against his injury-shortened 2016 rather than his career high. It's easier to justify when they're out of contention. Cole still has a couple more years of team control, and the Pirates still have a good enough nucleus to make a run during that time. Seeing as he threw just 124 innings last year, 175 may be a more appropriate limit this year.

Others considered (though none of them likely): Parker Bridwell, Mike Foltynewicz , Sonny Gray , Reynaldo Lopez , Sean Newcomb