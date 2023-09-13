Getting it right has never been more important than right now.

That's especially true in Head-to-Head leagues, where one bad week can end your season, no matter how much you've dominated along the way. Now isn't the time to cut corners. Due diligence is a must.

So why not get a jump on your competition now, turning your attention to the next scoring period while this one has barely started? There are only two left, after all, so the next one is either your semifinal or final round, depending whether your league runs through the final week (many Head-to-Head leagues don't). Sure, you could wait until Friday to find out my recommended streamers for the upcoming scoring period, but by then, your competition may have already beat you to the punch.

So let's get out ahead of him or her by considering which potential pickups would be of the most use in Championship Week, whether that's next week or the week to follow. The long haul is no longer a consideration for your roster decisions, which probably frees up a couple spots to use either on streaming options for yourself or streaming obstructions for your opponent. Yes, sometimes the best move is simply to prevent an upside play from falling into the wrong hands.

Just keep in mind that projecting exactly when a pitcher will start is always fraught and increasingly so the further out you go. It's why you'll still want to check back Friday, and again Sunday, for the latest and greatest information. Based on what we know now, though, here are 15 players rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues who could decide your league's championship.