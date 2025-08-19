The playoffs have begun in a couple of my Head-to-head leagues. If they haven't in yours, they surely will in the next week or two.

Suffice it to say, then, the stakes are higher now, and in the interest of securing whatever edge you can, you may feel compelled to look ahead at some possible matchup plays rather than taking it week by week.

It's a bit of a fool's errand given the amount of pitcher churn we're sure to see over the next month and a half, but so long as you understand that and don't discard anything of real value to secure a big maybe, I'm happy to play along.

What I've done here is size up every team's remaining schedule and speculate which of their fringier Fantasy options could benefit most from it. It's no substitute for my weekly pitcher and hitter sleeper articles, which will be released every Friday as usual, but it could help you get a jump on your competition.

The starting point for this exercise is the next scoring period, the one that begins Monday, Aug. 25. From that point forward -- five scoring periods in all -- each team will play 10 series. The ones with the most series against "bad" pitching staffs and the ones with the most series against "bad" lineups are listed below, along with some players who you may want to stash in light of this information.

Obviously, I ignored those that are universally rostered in CBS Sports leagues. You're not on the fence about stashing them. The focus is more on those who you may not be totally sold on, even if you've picked them up already. The matchups say you should hold.

Remaining series against 'bad' pitching staffs:

Clutch hitters for the stretch run Ramon Laureano LF SD San Diego • #5 • Age: 31 Rostered 77% There's an air of skepticism surrounding Ramon Laureano that's made people slow to buy into his .295 batting average and .908 OPS, but he was just as good down the stretch for the Braves last year. With the Padres having such favorable matchups coming up, including two series against the Rockies, it's time to cling tight. Matt Shaw 3B CHC Chi. Cubs • #6 • Age: 23 Rostered 66% The former top prospect was already coming into his own with a second-half power binge that's supported by an improved average exit velocity and pull-air rate. That the Cubs have such favorable matchups ahead makes Matt Shaw even more of a clutch pickup. Noelvi Marte 3B CIN Cincinnati • #16 • Age: 23 Rostered 81% The Reds didn't make the list for having the most series against bad pitching staffs, but they just missed with four and are only facing one great staff the rest of the way. Mostly, though, I think Noelvi Marte is a burgeoning stud whose five-category potential is now on full display. Jurickson Profar LF ATL Atlanta • #7 • Age: 32 Rostered 77% Jurickson Profar has been a worthy choice to push Ronald Acuna out of the leadoff spot, leading the majors in walks since the All-Star break and, with his recent power binge, now averaging more Head-to-Head points per game than Fernando Tatis. His low exit velocities give me pause, but he's angling the ball properly for maximum damage. Andrew Vaughn 1B MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 27 Rostered 79% Since coming over to the Brewers in early July, Andrew Vaughn is slashing .325/.391/.598, finally living up to the potential that made him the third overall pick in the 2019 draft. The clutch matchups only improve his odds of sustaining it. Ben Rice DH NYY N.Y. Yankees • #22 • Age: 26 Rostered 79% Manager Aaron Boone has made Ben Rice a priority in the Yankees lineup again, starting him in 11 straight games, and while his surface-level numbers are solid enough, he's been one of the biggest underachievers by the data this year, batting more than 50 points below his expected mark. The matchups should help him close that gap. Sal Frelick RF MIL Milwaukee • #10 • Age: 25 Rostered 81% Serving as their leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers, Sal Frelick was a central part of the Brewers' recent 14-game winning streak with Steven Kwan-like production that hasn't been fully appreciated yet. His 2.94 Head-to-Head points per game are more than Mookie Betts, Riley Greene, or Tyler Soderstrom. Isaac Collins LF MIL Milwaukee • #6 • Age: 28 Rostered 53% A surprise breakthrough for the Brewers this year, Isaac Collins combines plus on-base skills with serviceable power and speed. He and Corbin Carroll have the same Head-to-Head point-per-game average (3.39) since Collins became a regular on June 12. Trent Grisham CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #12 • Age: 28 Rostered 56% Trent Grisham has his power stroke working again and is back to playing most every day for the Yankees, which is good timing with them having such favorable matchups down the stretch, including two series against the White Sox pitching staff and two against the Orioles pitching staff. Dylan Crews RF WAS Washington • #3 • Age: 23 Rostered 68% The second overall pick just two years ago, Dylan Crews has yet to fulfill his potential in the majors and was forgotten in Fantasy during a two-month absence for an oblique injury. He offers sneaky breakout potential down the stretch with the Nationals having one of the most favorable remaining hitter schedules.

Remaining series against 'bad' lineups: