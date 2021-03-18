Who loves prospects? Everybody loves prospects! We're always on our toes trying to find the next Ronald Acuña or Fernando Tatis and for good reason. These are players we haven't seen perform at the major league level yet. While the realistic projection is that most prospects will turn into superstars, there is that slight chance that they do. It's that sliver of unknown why you should be stashing at least one of the prospects below on your team, maybe even more.

We did our relief pitcher preview a few weeks back now but things have changed. Hunter Harvey has been placed on the 60-day injured list, Archie Bradley's velocity is down and Craig Kimbrel stinks again. Given this year's closer landscape, you're going to need every advantage you can get.

Top prospects to stash

Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic returned to action Wednesday night after dealing with an adductor strain in his left knee. He's been out just long enough that the Mariners will likely use that as an excuse to start him in the minors (alternate training site). Kelenic is likely up by mid-late April and has the upside to be a five-category contributor.

Arguably the top prospect in all of baseball, Wander Franco has survived the most recent prospect cuts for the Tampa Bay Rays. While I don't think he will be on the Opening Day roster, he is close. The plate discipline coupled with the raw tools has everybody drooling.

MacKenzie Gore, pitching prospect for the San Diego Padres, has struggled with control this spring (six walks) but his eight strikeouts are eye-catching. It doesn't sound like Dinelson Lamet will be ready to start the season and could be the opening Gore needs.

The Mariners are coming! Kelenic isn't their only prospect. Starting pitcher Logan Gilbert should be up shortly as well. He's advanced at 23 years old and already has experience in Double-A. He also did this to Mike Trout in spring training.

Matt Manning is the third of the Tigers pitching prospect trio but has a chance to be the best. He's already been optioned to their alternate site but if (when) somebody like Michael Fulmer or Jose Ureña struggles, Manning will be ready.

Scott has five more prospects worth putting on your stash list, including one top-two MLB Draft pick who has been crushing it this spring. Check out Scott's full list here.

Bullpen updates

Here we go again. I was confident in Craig Kimbrel entering spring training after a dominant September last season. Nine earned runs later, that confidence is gone. It's likely the Cubs stick with Kimbrel as the closer to start the season but the leash is short. Ryan Tepera is the name to watch until Rowan Wick returns from injury.

Hunter Harvey was recently moved to the 60-day injured list with an oblique injury, which means the Baltimore Orioles are down to Tanner Scott and Cesar Valdez to close out games. Manager Brandon Hyde has always played the matchups but my early lean is on Scott to see the majority of chances.

The Phillies closer job is still up in the air and while Archie Bradley might be the favorite, his velocity has been down this spring. Even if Bradley starts as the team's closer, my long-term bet is Jose Alvarado. He's been lights out during spring training.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton has repeatedly said the team does not have a closer. Apparently he likes Richard Rodriguez in the setup role as well. I've somehow talked myself into David Bednar as the name to watch. He's pitched six shutout innings this spring with 11 strikeouts.

Latest news and notes

Framber Valdez, who has been out with a fractured left ring finger, is healing well and will not undergo surgery. There is no timetable for a return, the team said. While there is no timetable, this is massive news. Over the last two weeks, Valdez's NFBC ADP is 373.4.



Red Sox optioned both starting pitcher Tanner Houck and outfielder Jarren Duran back to the minors. Some were asking about Houck. Walks have been a big issue with him.



Trevor Rosenthal made his spring debut with the A's Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk but more importantly, he came away healthy. He's been dealing with a groin issue.



Phillies starter Zach Eflin was scratched from Friday's start with a back issue. His teammate Spencer Howard has also been dealing with back spasms.



Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the White Sox have had contract extension talks with both Andrew Vaughn and Lucas Giolito. Remember, the White Sox have been aggressive doing this with Robert and Eloy Jimenez in the past. If they did come to an agreement with Vaughn before Opening Day, that would guarantee he's on the roster.

Why does Chris Towers love Byron Buxton so much this season? I couldn't tell you, but you can read about the players he's been drafting most this season.

