Generally, there are two approaches you can take to a salary cap draft (formerly known as an auction). You can spread your dollars throughout your roster, careful not to exceed your prescribed amounts, or you can go hog wild for the early-round types, trusting yourself to fill in the gaps through shrewd low-dollar bids and a continual plundering of the waiver wire.

The studs-and-duds approach (or stars-and-scrubs, if you prefer) is as old as the format itself -- and I think advisable in a format as shallow as 12 teams, where the duds are still useful and the waiver wire still fruitful -- but my goodness, did this crew take it to an extreme.

No players -- precisely zero -- do I project to go for more than $41, and yet 12 exceeded that number in this draft, including Jacob deGrom for $54, Gerrit Cole for $51 and Shane Bieber for $50. Basically, those three uber aces and any first-round hitter who might also be a factor in steals went for $5-10 more than I projected. But the coup de grace was Ronald Acuna at $57, a full $16 more.

Which is fine. My values aren't gospel, of course, and every salary cap draft plays out a little differently. The trick is pivoting to a more optimal approach when you see the shape yours is taking, and this one required a more radical pivot.

I couldn't justify those prices, not with 23 roster spots to fill and not with me looking to protect myself from attrition at starting pitcher, the one position where you can't afford to go studs-and-duds because the duds legitimately are duds and unlikely to blossom into more. I knew I wanted five of my top 35 starting pitchers, and paying the upcharge for one of the top 15 (most of whom went for more than $30) would have severely compromised that goal. Plus, the competition for the middle tiers becomes significantly less when so much of the league has already blown the majority of its funds.

So I distributed my dollars more evenly, spending no more than $31 on any one player (Corey Seager). It meant I got none of the usual first- or even second-rounders, and it meant my ace is effectively Kenta Maeda. But you know what? I like the way it turned out.

Gobbling up still-great players at a discount rather than blowing 20 percent of my budget on one of the elites allowed me to channel my production through so many sources that my roster is sort of disaster-proof. I still landed five of my top 35 starting pitchers, along with popular breakout candidate Tyler Mahle and recovering ace Mike Soroka. As long as four of those seven pan out, I have a chance. Meanwhile, my lineup has a healthy balance of batting average, home runs and stolen bases.

There will be little need to scrounge with this roster, and while I trust my scrounging skills enough to partake in suds-and-duds when the value is right, blowing $160-plus on just four players might have been a bridge too far (especially in an era when I don't even think scrounging is possible at starting pitcher).

Here are what I consider to be some of the best value picks (not all mine, of course) that resulted from the early spending spree ...

Note: Players selected in the reserve rounds immediately following the salary portion of the draft are labeled "RES."