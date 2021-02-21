adalberto-mondesi.jpg

It was always going to be a dogfight, our AL-only Rotisserie salary cap draft  -- or what we used to refer to as an auction. When 12 teams are looking to fill 23 roster spots using only half the player pool, things will get gross in a hurry. And those looking to lavish themselves with something truly opulent will end up paying out the nose for it.

I decided it was worth it at starting pitcher. If you think high-end hurlers are in demand in mixed leagues, imagine what it's like in a format where 12 of the top 15 are already removed from the player pool. I ended up shelling out $47 for one of the precious three, Gerrit Cole, and a pick later, Shane Bieber went for $48. They ended up being the two costliest players in the entire draft.

The third of the AL ace trio, Lucas Giolito, went for a pretty penny himself, his $36 price tag making him the fifth-costliest player. Where the desperation really kicked in, though, was with Jose Berrios, who also went for $36. It's not like he's the clear-cut No. 4 starting pitcher in this format either. He just happened to be nominated at a point when the potentially high-end arms were all but gone.

Stolen bases were the other scarcity that dominated this marketplace. So few players make a reliable contribution to that category anymore, and again, the scarcity becomes all the more pressing when half the player pool is gone. Of course, the most prolific base-stealer of all, Adalberto Mondesi, happens to play in the AL, and he might win a team the category single-handily. I thought his $34 price tag was pretty reasonable considering.

It's not one I was willing to pay after already splurging on Cole, recognizing the need to distribute my remaining dollars more evenly in a league with no waiver wire to speak of. (Studs-and-duds is not the way to go in an AL-only league -- I know this from experience.) Of course, you end up paying for steals one way or another. I ended up dropping $18 on Nick Solak because my options were dwindling and, well, he stole seven bases in the short season last year. (I thought the same amount was too much for Nick Madrigal about 80 picks earlier. Live and learn, I guess.)

Some of the best values included ...

Some of the worst values included ... 

Here's who all took part in this one, looking to knock me off my perch as back-to-back champion:

Note: Trevor Rosenthal, Jackie Bradley, Yasiel Puig, Mitch Moreland, Taijuan Walker and Jake Odorizzi were all free agents at the time we completed this salary cap draft, which explains our lowball bids for them. We were all hedging our bets, not wanting to sell out for a player who would be utterly useless to us if he signed with an NL-team.

POSITION BY POSITION

 
 

TEAM BY TEAM

 

CATCHER

 
 

GREY ALBRIGHT

 

PLAYERS

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Yasmani Grandal, CHW

17

 

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS

30

Salvador Perez, KC

16

 

Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS

22

Christian Vazquez, BOS

14

 

Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW

18

Gary Sanchez, NYY

12

 

Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN

17

Sean Murphy, OAK  

11

 

Ryan Mountcastle, OF, BAL

17

Mitch Garver, MIN  

8

 

Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN

17

Wilson Ramos, DET  

6

 

Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE

16

Danny Jansen, TOR  

6

 

Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA

15

Alejandro Kirk, TOR  

6

 

David Fletcher, 2B, LAA

14

Tom Murphy, SEA  

5

 

Dane Dunning, SP, TEX

11

Ryan Jeffers, MIN  

5

 

Griffin Canning, SP, LAA

11

Sam Huff, TEX  

5

 

Rafael Montero, RP, SEA

10

Adley Rutschman, BAL  

3

 

Rowdy Tellez, 1B, TOR

9

Max Stassi, LAA  

3

 

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS

9

Luis Torrens, SEA  

3

 

Hunter Renfroe, OF, BOS

9

Kurt Suzuki, LAA  

3

 

Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN

8

Martin Maldonado, HOU  

3

 

Myles Straw, OF, HOU

7

Pedro Severino, BAL  

2

 

Mike Minor, SP, KC

6

Francisco Mejia, TB  

2

 

Jose Quintana, RP, LAA

4

Jason Castro, HOU  

2

 

Kurt Suzuki, C, LAA

3

Chance Sisco, BAL  

2

 

Josh Naylor, OF, CLE

3

Austin Hedges, CLE  

1

 

Chance Sisco, C, BAL

2

Mike Zunino, TB  

1

 

Garrett Crochet, RP CHW

2

Roberto Perez, CLE  

1

 

B_DON

 

FIRST BASE

 

PLAYER

SALARY

PLAYERS

SALARY
 

Mike Trout, OF, LAA

41

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR  

30

 

Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB

30

Jose Abreu, CHW  

29

 

J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS

22

Luke Voit, NYY  

27

 

Eddie Rosario, OF, CLE

21

Matt Olson, OAK  

25

 

Carlos Correa, SS, HOU

20

Miguel Sano, MIN  

17

 

Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA

17

Jared Walsh, LAA  

16

 

Jarred Kelenic, OF, SEA

17

Hunter Dozier, KC

16

 

Triston McKenzie. SP, CLE

15

Carlos Santana, KC  

12

 

Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA

15

Yuli Gurriel, HOU  

12

 

Amed Rosario, SS, CLE

12

Nate Lowe, TEX  

11

 

Justus Sheffield, SP, SEA

9

Andrew Vaughn, CHW  

11

 

Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX

7

Rowdy Tellez, TOR  

9

 

David Dahl, OF, TEX

6

Jeimer Candelario, DET

8

 

Domingo German, SP, NYY

6

Renato Nunez, DET

7

 

Chris Archer, SP, TB

5

Evan White, SEA

6

 

Ross Stripling, SP, TOR

4

Bobby Dalbec, BOS

3

 

Luis Torrens, C, SEA

3

Michael Chavis, BOS

2

 

Jason Castro, C, HOU

2

Mitch Moreland, FA  

1

 

Zack Britton, RP, NYY

2

Mike Brosseau, TB  

1
 

Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB

2

SECOND BASE

 

Kevin Kiermaier, OF, TB

2

PLAYERS

SALARY

 

Mitch Moreland, 1B, FA

1

DJ LeMahieu, NYY  

32

 

Hanser Alberto, 2B, KC

1

Whit Merrifield, KC  

28

 

MIKE GIANELLA

 

Cavan Biggio, TOR  

24

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jose Altuve, HOU  

23

 

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR

24

Brandon Lowe, TB  

23

 

Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN

23

Dylan Moore, SEA  

20

 

Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB

23

Nick Solak, TEX

18

 

Lourdes Gurriel, OF, TOR

20

Nick Madrigal, CHW  

18

 

Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK

19

Andres Gimenez, CLE  

16

 

Michael Brantley, OF, HOU

19

David Fletcher, LAA  

14

 

Framber Valdez, SP, HOU

18

Ty France, SEA  

10

 

Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY

16

Jonathan Schoop, DET  

8

 

Clint Frazier, OF, NYY

15

Enrique Hernandez, BOS  

8

 

Chris Bassitt, SP, OAK

13

Cesar Hernandez, CLE  

6

 

Nick Anderson, RP, TB

11

Luis Arraez, MIN  

4

 

Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW

9

Joey Wendle, TB  

3

 

Jeimer Candelario, 1B, DET

8

Marwin Gonzalez, BOS  

3

 

Chris Sale, SP, BOS

7

Niko Goodrum, DET  

2

 

Willy Adames, SS, TB

7

Shed Long, SEA

1

 

Greg Holland, RP, KC

7

Jed Lowrie, OAK

1

 

Tom Murphy, C, SEA

5

Hanser Alberto, KC

1

 

Ryan Jeffers, C, MIN

5

Rougned Odor, TEX

1

 

Andrelton Simmons, SS, MIN

4

Tony Kemp, OAK

1

 

Bobby Dalbec, 1B, BOS

3

Freddy Galvis, BAL

1

 

Justin Dunn, SP, SEA

2

THIRD BASE

 
 

Kohei Arihara, SP, TEX

1

PLAYERS

SALARY

 

Chris Flexen, SP, SEA

1

Jose Ramirez, CLE

43

 

THE ITCH

 

Alex Bregman, HOU

33

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Rafael Devers, BOS

30

 

Shane Bieber, SP, CLE

48

Anthony Rendon, LAA

30

 

Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW

36

Yoan Moncada, CHW

27

 

Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC

34

Matt Chapman, OAK

22

 

Randy Arozarena, OF, TB

25

Josh Donaldson, MIN

18

 

Byron Buxton, OF, MIN

19

Gio Urshela, NYY  

16

 

Christian Vazquez, C, BOS

14

Kyle Seager, SEA

15

 

Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU

12

Spencer Torkelson, DET

3

 

Alex Colome, RP, MIN

11

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, TB

3

 

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW

11

Yandy Diaz, TB

2

 

Ty France, 2B, SEA

10

Josh Jung, TEX  

2

 

Cristian Javier, SP, HOU

9

Abraham Toro-Hernandez, HOU  

1

 

Mitch Garver, C, MIN

8

Yolmer Sanchez, BAL  

1

 

Renato Nunez, 1B, DET

7

Rio Ruiz, BAL  

1

 

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, 3B, TB

3

Nolan Jones, CLE  

1

 

Josh Jung, 3B, TEX

2

SHORTSTOP

 

Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA

2

PLAYERS

SALARY
 

Stephen Piscotty, OF, OAK

2

Adalberto Mondesi, KC

34

 

Bryan Garcia, RP, DET

2

Xander Bogaerts, BOS  

33

 

Khris Davis, DH, TEX

1

Bo Bichette, TOR  

33

 

Freddy Galvis, 2B, BAL

1

Tim Anderson, CHW  

31

 

Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE

1

Gleyber Torres, NYY

26

 

Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA

1

Carlos Correa, HOU  

20

 

Cal Quantrill, RP, CLE

1

Marcus Semien, TOR  

19

 

AL MELCHIOR

 

Jorge Polanco, MIN  

17

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Amed Rosario, CLE

12

 

Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS

33

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, TEX  

11

 

Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN

31

Elvis Andrus, OAK  

9

 

Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW

29

Wander Franco, TB  

8

 

Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU

27

Willi Castro, DET  

7

 

Aaron Judge, OF, NYY

26

Willy Adames, TB  

7

 

Lance McCullers, SP, HOU

19

J.P. Crawford, SEA

4

 

Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU

18

Andrelton Simmons, MIN

4

 

Hunter Dozier, 1B, KC

16

Jose Iglesias, LAA  

1

 

Ryan Yarbrough, SP, TB

12

Anderson Tejeda, TEX  

1

 

Aaron Civale, SP, CLE

11

OUTFIELD

 

Sean Murphy, C, OAK

11

PLAYERS

SALARY     
 

Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA

8

Mike Trout, LAA

41

 

Luis Arraez, 2B, MIN

4

George Springer, TOR  

33

 

DJ Stewart, OF, BAL

4

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

32

 

Max Stassi, C, LAA

3

Luis Robert, CHW  

30

 

Michael Taylor, OF, KC

1

Kyle Tucker, HOU  

27

 

Shed Long, 2B, SEA

1

Austin Meadows, TB

26

 

Jed Lowrie, 2B, OAK

1

Aaron Judge, NYY

26

 

Nick Pivetta, RP, BOS

1

Randy Arozarena, TB

25

 

Nick Wittgren, RP, CLE

1

Teoscar Hernandez, TOR

24

 

Abraham Toro-Hernandez, 3B, HOU

1

Joey Gallo, TEX  

22

 

Tanner Roark, SP, TOR

1

Alex Verdugo, BOS  

22

 

Logan Allen, SP, CLE

1

Eddie Rosario, CLE

21

 

NICK MIMIKOS

 

Kyle Lewis, SEA  

21

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Lourdes Gurriel, TOR  

20

 

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY

32

Anthony Santander, BAL  

19

 

Lance Lynn, SP, CHW

31

Ramon Laureano, OAK  

19

 

Tim Anderson, SS, CHW

31

Michael Brantley, HOU

19

 

Zack Greinke, SP, HOU

26

Byron Buxton, MIN

19

 

Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW

24

Leody Taveras, TEX  

18

 

Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK

22

Max Kepler, MIN  

17

 

Dylan Moore, 2B, SEA

20

Jarred Kelenic, SEA  

17

 

Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA

18

Ryan Mountcastle, BAL

17

 

Nate Lowe, 1B, TEX

11

Mark Canha, OAK  

16

 

Brady Singer, SP, KC

9

Alex Kirilloff, MIN  

15

 

Manuel Margot, OF, TB

9

Trey Mancini, BAL  

15

 

Jonathan Schoop, 2B, DET

9

Clint Frazier, NYY  

15

 

Diego Castillo, RP, TB

4

Austin Hays, BAL

14

 

Martin Maldonado, C, HOU

3

Andrew Benintendi, KC  

12

 

Adam Eaton, OF, CHW

3

Aaron Hicks. OF, NYY  

11

 

Roberto Perez, C, CLE

1

Hunter Renfroe, BOS  

9

 

Enoli Paredes, RP, HOU

1

Manuel Margot, TB

9

 

Clarke Schmidt, RP, NYY

1

Oscar Mercado, CLE  

8

 

Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL

1

Mitch Haniger, SEA  

8

 

Rio Ruiz, 3B, BAL

1

Robbie Grossman, DET

7

 

Miguel Andujar, OF, NYY

1

Victor Reyes, DET  

7

 

Nolan Jones, 3B, CLE

1

Jo Adell, LAA  

7

 

Matt Manning, SP, DET

1

Myles Straw, HOU  

7

 

CHRIS MITCHELL

 

David Dahl, TEX

6

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Randal Grichuk, TOR  

5

 

Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY

26

Justin Upton, LAA

5

 

Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR

24

Franchy Cordero, BOS  

5

 

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU

23

DJ Stewart, BAL  

4

 

Joey Gallo, OF, TEX

22

Josh Naylor, CLE

3

 

Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK

21

Adam Eaton, CHW

3

 

Kyle Lewis, OF, SEA

21

Jackie Bradley, FA

2

 

Jorge Soler, DH, KC

16

Kevin Kiermaier, TB

2

 

Gary Sanchez, C, NYY

12

JaCoby Jones, DET  

2

 

Sean Manaea, SP, OAK

12

Stephen Piscotty, OAK  

2

 

Michael Kopech, SP, CHW

11

Jake Cave, MIN  

1

 

Robbie Ray, SP, TOR

9

Michael Taylor, KC  

1

 

Wander Franco, SS, TB

8

Yasiel Puig, FA

1

 

Matt Barnes, RP, BOS

8

Nomar Mazara, DET  

1

 

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS

8

Dexter Fowler, LAA  

1

 

Enrique Hernandez, 2B, BOS

8

Edward Olivares, KC  

1

 

Jo Adell, OF, LAA

7

Cedric Mullins, BAL  

1

 

Garrett Richards, SP, BOS

6

Miguel Andujar, NYY

1

 

Casey Mize, SP, DET

5

Julio Rodriguez, SEA

1

 

Franchy Cordero, OF, BOS

5

DESIGNATED HITTER

 

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B, BOS

3

PLAYERS

SALARY
 

Michael Chavis, 1B, BOS

2

Yordan Alvarez, HOU  

25

 

Kyle Gibson, SP, TEX

2

Nelson Cruz, MIN  

23

 

Mike Zunino, C, TB

1

J.D. Martinez, BOS

22

 

DEAN PETERSON

 

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY  

16

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jorge Soler, KC  

16

 

Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW

32

Franmil Reyes, CLE

16

 

Luis Robert, OF, CHW

30

Shohei Ohtani, LAA  

15

 

Luke Voit, 1B, NYY

27

Willie Calhoun, TEX  

3

 

Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW

27

Khris Davis, TEX

1

 

Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU

25

STARTING PITCHER

 

Marcus Semien, SS, TOR

19

PLAYERS

SALARY     
 

Leody Taveras, OF, TEX

18

Shane Bieber, CLE

48

 

Salvador Perez, C, KC

16

Gerrit Cole, NYY

47

 

Kirby Yates, RP, TOR

15

Lucas Giolito, CHW

36

 

Hunter Harvey, RP, BAL

11

Jose Berrios, MIN

36

 

Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY

10

Kenta Maeda, MIN

31

 

Cesar Hernandez, 2B, CLE

6

Lance Lynn, CHW

31

 

Sam Huff, C, TEX

5

Tyler Glasnow, TB

30

 

Taijuan Walker, SP, FA

4

Hyun Jin Ryu, TOR

29

 

Dean Kremer, SP, BAL

3

Zach Plesac, CLE  

26

 

A.J. Puk, RP, OAK

2

Zack Greinke, HOU  

26

 

Jonathan Hernandez, RP, TEX

2

Dylan Bundy, LAA  

21

 

Tanner Houck, SP, BOS

2

Jesus Luzardo, OAK  

21

 

JaCoby Jones, OF, DET

2

Lance McCullers, HOU

19

 

Anderson Tejeda, SS, TEX

1

Framber Valdez, HOU

18

 

Edward Olivares, OF, KC

1

Marco Gonzales, SEA

18

 

Keegan Akin, SP, BAL

1

James Paxton, SEA  

17

 

Mike Brosseau, 1B, TB

1

Frankie Montas, OAK

17

 

PHIL PONEBSHEK

 

Andrew Heaney, LAA  

15

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Triston McKenzie. SP, CLE

15

 

Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC

28

Corey Kluber, NYY  

14

 

Austin Meadows, OF, TB

26

Chris Bassitt, OAK  

13

 

Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY

20

Sean Manaea, OAK

12

 

Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN

18

Ryan Yarbrough, TB

12

 

James Paxton, SP, SEA

17

Jose Urquidy, HOU

12

 

Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY

16

John Means, BAL

11

 

Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA

16

Aaron Civale, CLE

11

 

Corey Kluber, SP, NYY

14

Michael Kopech, CHW

11

 

Austin Hays, OF, BAL

14

Dane Dunning, TEX

11

 

Andrew Benintendi, OF, KC

12

Griffin Canning, LAA

11

 

Jake Diekman, RP, OAK

11

Jordan Montgomery, NYY

10

 

Elvis Andrus, SS, OAK

9

Spencer Turnbull, DET

10

 

Luis Severino, SP, NYY

8

Jameson Taillon, NYY

10

 

Victor Reyes, OF, DET

7

Justus Sheffield, SEA

9

 

Brad Keller, SP, KC

7

Robbie Ray, TOR

9

 

Wilson Ramos, C, DET

6

Nathan Eovaldi, BOS

9

 

Dylan Cease, SP, CHW

6

Dallas Keuchel, CHW

9

 

Randal Grichuk, OF, TOR

5

Michael Pineda, MIN

9

 

J.A. Happ, SP, MIN

5

Brady Singer, KC

9

 

Rich Hill, SP, TB

4

Cristian Javier, HOU

9

 

Adley Rutschman, C, BAL

3

Nate Pearson, TOR

8

 

Spencer Torkelson, 3B, DET

3

Yusei Kikuchi, SEA

8

 

Niko Goodrum, 2B, DET

2

Luis Severino, NYY

8

 

MICHAEL WATERLOO

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

8

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Brad Keller, KC

7

 

Bo Bichette, SS, TOR

33

Chris Sale, BOS

7

 

George Springer, OF, TOR

33

Matthew Boyd, DET

7

 

Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA

30

Deivi Garcia, NYY

6

 

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR

30

Dylan Cease, CHW

6

 

Hyun Jin Ryu, SP, TOR

29

Domingo German, NYY

6

 

James Karinchak, RP, CLE

18

Garrett Richards, BOS

6

 

Mark Canha, OF, OAK

16

Mike Minor, KC

6

 

Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA

15

Tarik Skubal, DET

6

 

Spencer Turnbull, SP, DET

10

J.A. Happ, MIN

5

 

Michael Pineda, SP, MIN

9

Chris Archer, TB

5

 

Matthew Boyd, SP, DET

7

Casey Mize, DET

5

 

Danny Jansen, C, TOR

6

Rich Hill, TB

4

 

Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR

6

Ross Stripling, TOR

4

 

Tarik Skubal, SP, DET

6

Taijuan Walker, FA

4

 

Peter Fairbanks, RP, TB

4

Kris Bubic, KC

3

 

Yasiel Puig, OF, FA

1

Dean Kremer, BAL

3

 

Steven Matz, SP, TOR

1

Kyle Gibson, TEX

2

 

Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX

1

Justin Dunn, SEA

2

 

Nomar Mazara, OF, DET

1

Tanner Houck, BOS

2

 

Matt Shoemaker, SP, MIN

1

Logan Gilbert, SEA

2

 

Dexter Fowler, OF, LAA

1

Jake Odorizzi, FA

1

 

Tony Kemp, 2B, OAK

1

Danny Duffy, KC

1

 

Yolmer Sanchez, 3B, BAL

1

Tanner Roark, TOR

1

 

RHYS WHITE

 

Logan Allen, CLE

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Kohei Arihara, TEX

1

 

Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE

43

Chris Flexen, SEA

1

 

Jose Berrios, SP, MIN

36

Steven Matz, TOR

1

 

Matt Olson, 1B, OAK

25

Matt Shoemaker, MIN

1

 

Anthony Santander, OF, BAL

19

Keegan Akin, BAL

1

 

Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW

17

Matt Manning, DET

1

 

Frankie Montas, SP, OAK

17

RELIEF PITCHER

 
 

Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE

16

PLAYERS

SALARY

 

Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN

15

Liam Hendriks, CHW

24

 

Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY

10

Aroldis Chapman, NYY

20

 

Nate Pearson, SP, TOR

8

Ryan Pressly, HOU

18

 

Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE

8

James Karinchak, CLE

18

 

Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA

8

Raisel Iglesias, LAA

17

 

Robbie Grossman, OF, DET

7

Kirby Yates, TOR

15

 

Deivi Garcia, SP, NYY

6

Jake Diekman, OAK

11

 

Evan White, 1B, SEA

6

Nick Anderson, TB

11

 

Luis Patino, RP, TB

5

Hunter Harvey, BAL

11

 

J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA

4

Alex Colome, MIN

11

 

Joey Wendle, 2B, TB

3

Rafael Montero, SEA

10

 

Kris Bubic, SP, KC

3

Matt Barnes, BOS

8

 

Jose Iglesias, SS, LAA

1

Taylor Rogers, MIN

8

 

Austin Hedges, C, CLE

1

Jose Leclerc, TEX

7

 

Jake Odorizzi, SP, FA

1

Greg Holland, KC

7

 

Jake Cave, OF, MIN

1

Luis Patino, TB

5

 

SCOTT WHITE

 

Jose Quintana, LAA

4

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Peter Fairbanks, TB

4

 

Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY

47

Diego Castillo, TB

4

 

Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU

33

Zack Britton, NYY

2

 

Zach Plesac, SP, CLE

26

A.J. Puk, OAK

2

 

Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA

21

Garrett Crochet, CHW

2

 

Nick Solak, 2B, TEX

18

Jonathan Hernandez, TEX

2

 

Max Kepler, OF, MIN

17

Bryan Garcia, DET

2

 

Trey Mancini, OF, BAL

15

Trevor Rosenthal, FA

1

 

Carlos Santana, 1B, KC

12

Tyler Duffey, MIN

1

 

Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU

12

Jordan Romano, TOR

1

 

John Means, SP, BAL

11

Josh Staumont, KC

1

 

Aaron Hicks. OF, NYY

11

Nick Pivetta, BOS

1

 

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS, TEX

11

Nick Wittgren, CLE

1

 

Willi Castro, SS, DET

7

Enoli Paredes, HOU

1

 

Justin Upton, OF LAA

5

Clarke Schmidt, NYY

1

 

Willie Calhoun, DH, TEX

3

Emmanuel Clase, CLE

1

 

Jackie Bradley, OF, FA

2

Cal Quantrill, CLE

1

 

Pedro Severino, C, BAL

2

 
 
 

Francisco Mejia, C, TB

2

 
 
 

Trevor Rosenthal, RP, FA

1

 
 
 

Tyler Duffey, RP, MIN

1

 
 
 

Jordan Romano, RP, TOR

1

 
 
 

Josh Staumont, RP, KC

1

 
 
 

Danny Duffy, SP, KC

1

