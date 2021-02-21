It was always going to be a dogfight, our AL-only Rotisserie salary cap draft -- or what we used to refer to as an auction. When 12 teams are looking to fill 23 roster spots using only half the player pool, things will get gross in a hurry. And those looking to lavish themselves with something truly opulent will end up paying out the nose for it.
I decided it was worth it at starting pitcher. If you think high-end hurlers are in demand in mixed leagues, imagine what it's like in a format where 12 of the top 15 are already removed from the player pool. I ended up shelling out $47 for one of the precious three, Gerrit Cole, and a pick later, Shane Bieber went for $48. They ended up being the two costliest players in the entire draft.
The third of the AL ace trio, Lucas Giolito, went for a pretty penny himself, his $36 price tag making him the fifth-costliest player. Where the desperation really kicked in, though, was with Jose Berrios, who also went for $36. It's not like he's the clear-cut No. 4 starting pitcher in this format either. He just happened to be nominated at a point when the potentially high-end arms were all but gone.
Stolen bases were the other scarcity that dominated this marketplace. So few players make a reliable contribution to that category anymore, and again, the scarcity becomes all the more pressing when half the player pool is gone. Of course, the most prolific base-stealer of all, Adalberto Mondesi, happens to play in the AL, and he might win a team the category single-handily. I thought his $34 price tag was pretty reasonable considering.
It's not one I was willing to pay after already splurging on Cole, recognizing the need to distribute my remaining dollars more evenly in a league with no waiver wire to speak of. (Studs-and-duds is not the way to go in an AL-only league -- I know this from experience.) Of course, you end up paying for steals one way or another. I ended up dropping $18 on Nick Solak because my options were dwindling and, well, he stole seven bases in the short season last year. (I thought the same amount was too much for Nick Madrigal about 80 picks earlier. Live and learn, I guess.)
Some of the best values included ...
- Kyle Tucker for $27
- Framber Valdez for $18
- Willie Calhoun for $3
- Bobby Dalbec for $3
- Joey Wendle for $3
Some of the worst values included ...
- The aforementioned Berrios for $36
- Austin Meadows for $26
- My Solak for $18
- Jarred Kelenic for $17
- Spencer Turnbull for $10
Here's who all took part in this one, looking to knock me off my perch as back-to-back champion:
- Grey Albright, Razzball (@Razzball)
- B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
- Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)
- The Itch, Razzball (@theprospectitch)
- Al Melchior, The Athletic (@almelchiorBB)
- Nick Mimikos, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)
- Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
- Dean Peterson, NFBC
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- Michael Waterloo, The Athletic (@MichaelWaterloo)
- Rhys White, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
Note: Trevor Rosenthal, Jackie Bradley, Yasiel Puig, Mitch Moreland, Taijuan Walker and Jake Odorizzi were all free agents at the time we completed this salary cap draft, which explains our lowball bids for them. We were all hedging our bets, not wanting to sell out for a player who would be utterly useless to us if he signed with an NL-team.
POSITION BY POSITION
|
|
TEAM BY TEAM
|
CATCHER
|
|
GREY ALBRIGHT
|
PLAYERS
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Yasmani Grandal, CHW
17
|
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
30
Salvador Perez, KC
16
|
Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS
22
Christian Vazquez, BOS
14
|
Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
18
Gary Sanchez, NYY
12
|
Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN
17
Sean Murphy, OAK
11
|
Ryan Mountcastle, OF, BAL
17
Mitch Garver, MIN
8
|
Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
17
Wilson Ramos, DET
6
|
Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE
16
Danny Jansen, TOR
6
|
Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA
15
Alejandro Kirk, TOR
6
|
David Fletcher, 2B, LAA
14
Tom Murphy, SEA
5
|
Dane Dunning, SP, TEX
11
Ryan Jeffers, MIN
5
|
Griffin Canning, SP, LAA
11
Sam Huff, TEX
5
|
Rafael Montero, RP, SEA
10
Adley Rutschman, BAL
3
|
Rowdy Tellez, 1B, TOR
9
Max Stassi, LAA
3
|
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS
9
Luis Torrens, SEA
3
|
Hunter Renfroe, OF, BOS
9
Kurt Suzuki, LAA
3
|
Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN
8
Martin Maldonado, HOU
3
|
Myles Straw, OF, HOU
7
Pedro Severino, BAL
2
|
Mike Minor, SP, KC
6
Francisco Mejia, TB
2
|
Jose Quintana, RP, LAA
4
Jason Castro, HOU
2
|
Kurt Suzuki, C, LAA
3
Chance Sisco, BAL
2
|
Josh Naylor, OF, CLE
3
Austin Hedges, CLE
1
|
Chance Sisco, C, BAL
2
Mike Zunino, TB
1
|
Garrett Crochet, RP CHW
2
Roberto Perez, CLE
1
|
B_DON
|
FIRST BASE
|
PLAYER
SALARY
PLAYERS
|SALARY
|
Mike Trout, OF, LAA
41
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
30
|
Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
30
Jose Abreu, CHW
29
|
J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
22
Luke Voit, NYY
27
|
Eddie Rosario, OF, CLE
21
Matt Olson, OAK
25
|
Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
20
Miguel Sano, MIN
17
|
Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA
17
Jared Walsh, LAA
16
|
Jarred Kelenic, OF, SEA
17
Hunter Dozier, KC
16
|
Triston McKenzie. SP, CLE
15
Carlos Santana, KC
12
|
Kyle Seager, 3B, SEA
15
Yuli Gurriel, HOU
12
|
Amed Rosario, SS, CLE
12
Nate Lowe, TEX
11
|
Justus Sheffield, SP, SEA
9
Andrew Vaughn, CHW
11
|
Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX
7
Rowdy Tellez, TOR
9
|
David Dahl, OF, TEX
6
Jeimer Candelario, DET
8
|
Domingo German, SP, NYY
6
Renato Nunez, DET
7
|
Chris Archer, SP, TB
5
Evan White, SEA
6
|
Ross Stripling, SP, TOR
4
Bobby Dalbec, BOS
3
|
Luis Torrens, C, SEA
3
Michael Chavis, BOS
2
|
Jason Castro, C, HOU
2
Mitch Moreland, FA
1
|
Zack Britton, RP, NYY
2
Mike Brosseau, TB
|1
|
Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB
2
SECOND BASE
|
Kevin Kiermaier, OF, TB
2
PLAYERS
SALARY
|
Mitch Moreland, 1B, FA
1
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
32
|
Hanser Alberto, 2B, KC
1
Whit Merrifield, KC
28
|
MIKE GIANELLA
|
Cavan Biggio, TOR
24
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jose Altuve, HOU
23
|
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, TOR
24
Brandon Lowe, TB
23
|
Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
23
Dylan Moore, SEA
20
|
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
23
Nick Solak, TEX
18
|
Lourdes Gurriel, OF, TOR
20
Nick Madrigal, CHW
18
|
Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
19
Andres Gimenez, CLE
16
|
Michael Brantley, OF, HOU
19
David Fletcher, LAA
14
|
Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
18
Ty France, SEA
10
|
Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY
16
Jonathan Schoop, DET
8
|
Clint Frazier, OF, NYY
15
Enrique Hernandez, BOS
8
|
Chris Bassitt, SP, OAK
13
Cesar Hernandez, CLE
6
|
Nick Anderson, RP, TB
11
Luis Arraez, MIN
4
|
Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW
9
Joey Wendle, TB
3
|
Jeimer Candelario, 1B, DET
8
Marwin Gonzalez, BOS
3
|
Chris Sale, SP, BOS
7
Niko Goodrum, DET
2
|
Willy Adames, SS, TB
7
Shed Long, SEA
1
|
Greg Holland, RP, KC
7
Jed Lowrie, OAK
1
|
Tom Murphy, C, SEA
5
Hanser Alberto, KC
1
|
Ryan Jeffers, C, MIN
5
Rougned Odor, TEX
1
|
Andrelton Simmons, SS, MIN
4
Tony Kemp, OAK
1
|
Bobby Dalbec, 1B, BOS
3
Freddy Galvis, BAL
1
|
Justin Dunn, SP, SEA
2
THIRD BASE
|
|
Kohei Arihara, SP, TEX
1
PLAYERS
SALARY
|
Chris Flexen, SP, SEA
1
Jose Ramirez, CLE
43
|
THE ITCH
|
Alex Bregman, HOU
33
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Rafael Devers, BOS
30
|
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
48
Anthony Rendon, LAA
30
|
Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
36
Yoan Moncada, CHW
27
|
Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
34
Matt Chapman, OAK
22
|
Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
25
Josh Donaldson, MIN
18
|
Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
19
Gio Urshela, NYY
16
|
Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
14
Kyle Seager, SEA
15
|
Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
12
Spencer Torkelson, DET
3
|
Alex Colome, RP, MIN
11
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, TB
3
|
Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW
11
Yandy Diaz, TB
2
|
Ty France, 2B, SEA
10
Josh Jung, TEX
2
|
Cristian Javier, SP, HOU
9
Abraham Toro-Hernandez, HOU
1
|
Mitch Garver, C, MIN
8
Yolmer Sanchez, BAL
1
|
Renato Nunez, 1B, DET
7
Rio Ruiz, BAL
1
|
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, 3B, TB
3
Nolan Jones, CLE
1
|
Josh Jung, 3B, TEX
2
SHORTSTOP
|
Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA
2
PLAYERS
|SALARY
|
Stephen Piscotty, OF, OAK
2
Adalberto Mondesi, KC
34
|
Bryan Garcia, RP, DET
2
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
33
|
Khris Davis, DH, TEX
1
Bo Bichette, TOR
33
|
Freddy Galvis, 2B, BAL
1
Tim Anderson, CHW
31
|
Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
1
Gleyber Torres, NYY
26
|
Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA
1
Carlos Correa, HOU
20
|
Cal Quantrill, RP, CLE
1
Marcus Semien, TOR
19
|
AL MELCHIOR
|
Jorge Polanco, MIN
17
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Amed Rosario, CLE
12
|
Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
33
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, TEX
11
|
Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN
31
Elvis Andrus, OAK
9
|
Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
29
Wander Franco, TB
8
|
Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
27
Willi Castro, DET
7
|
Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
26
Willy Adames, TB
7
|
Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
19
J.P. Crawford, SEA
4
|
Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
18
Andrelton Simmons, MIN
4
|
Hunter Dozier, 1B, KC
16
Jose Iglesias, LAA
1
|
Ryan Yarbrough, SP, TB
12
Anderson Tejeda, TEX
1
|
Aaron Civale, SP, CLE
11
OUTFIELD
|
Sean Murphy, C, OAK
11
PLAYERS
|SALARY
|
Mitch Haniger, OF, SEA
8
Mike Trout, LAA
41
|
Luis Arraez, 2B, MIN
4
George Springer, TOR
33
|
DJ Stewart, OF, BAL
4
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
32
|
Max Stassi, C, LAA
3
Luis Robert, CHW
30
|
Michael Taylor, OF, KC
1
Kyle Tucker, HOU
27
|
Shed Long, 2B, SEA
1
Austin Meadows, TB
26
|
Jed Lowrie, 2B, OAK
1
Aaron Judge, NYY
26
|
Nick Pivetta, RP, BOS
1
Randy Arozarena, TB
25
|
Nick Wittgren, RP, CLE
1
Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
24
|
Abraham Toro-Hernandez, 3B, HOU
1
Joey Gallo, TEX
22
|
Tanner Roark, SP, TOR
1
Alex Verdugo, BOS
22
|
Logan Allen, SP, CLE
1
Eddie Rosario, CLE
21
|
NICK MIMIKOS
|
Kyle Lewis, SEA
21
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Lourdes Gurriel, TOR
20
|
DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
32
Anthony Santander, BAL
19
|
Lance Lynn, SP, CHW
31
Ramon Laureano, OAK
19
|
Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
31
Michael Brantley, HOU
19
|
Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
26
Byron Buxton, MIN
19
|
Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW
24
Leody Taveras, TEX
18
|
Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
22
Max Kepler, MIN
17
|
Dylan Moore, 2B, SEA
20
Jarred Kelenic, SEA
17
|
Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA
18
Ryan Mountcastle, BAL
17
|
Nate Lowe, 1B, TEX
11
Mark Canha, OAK
16
|
Brady Singer, SP, KC
9
Alex Kirilloff, MIN
15
|
Manuel Margot, OF, TB
9
Trey Mancini, BAL
15
|
Jonathan Schoop, 2B, DET
9
Clint Frazier, NYY
15
|
Diego Castillo, RP, TB
4
Austin Hays, BAL
14
|
Martin Maldonado, C, HOU
3
12
|
Adam Eaton, OF, CHW
3
Aaron Hicks. OF, NYY
11
|
Roberto Perez, C, CLE
1
Hunter Renfroe, BOS
9
|
Enoli Paredes, RP, HOU
1
Manuel Margot, TB
9
|
Clarke Schmidt, RP, NYY
1
Oscar Mercado, CLE
8
|
Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
1
Mitch Haniger, SEA
8
|
Rio Ruiz, 3B, BAL
1
Robbie Grossman, DET
7
|
Miguel Andujar, OF, NYY
1
Victor Reyes, DET
7
|
Nolan Jones, 3B, CLE
1
Jo Adell, LAA
7
|
Matt Manning, SP, DET
1
Myles Straw, HOU
7
|
CHRIS MITCHELL
|
David Dahl, TEX
6
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Randal Grichuk, TOR
5
|
Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
26
Justin Upton, LAA
5
|
Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
24
Franchy Cordero, BOS
5
|
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
23
DJ Stewart, BAL
4
|
Joey Gallo, OF, TEX
22
Josh Naylor, CLE
3
|
Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK
21
Adam Eaton, CHW
3
|
Kyle Lewis, OF, SEA
21
Jackie Bradley, FA
2
|
Jorge Soler, DH, KC
16
Kevin Kiermaier, TB
2
|
Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
12
JaCoby Jones, DET
2
|
Sean Manaea, SP, OAK
12
Stephen Piscotty, OAK
2
|
Michael Kopech, SP, CHW
11
Jake Cave, MIN
1
|
Robbie Ray, SP, TOR
9
Michael Taylor, KC
1
|
Wander Franco, SS, TB
8
Yasiel Puig, FA
1
|
Matt Barnes, RP, BOS
8
Nomar Mazara, DET
1
|
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
8
Dexter Fowler, LAA
1
|
Enrique Hernandez, 2B, BOS
8
Edward Olivares, KC
1
|
Jo Adell, OF, LAA
7
Cedric Mullins, BAL
1
|
Garrett Richards, SP, BOS
6
Miguel Andujar, NYY
1
|
Casey Mize, SP, DET
5
Julio Rodriguez, SEA
1
|
Franchy Cordero, OF, BOS
5
DESIGNATED HITTER
|
Marwin Gonzalez, 2B, BOS
3
PLAYERS
|SALARY
|
Michael Chavis, 1B, BOS
2
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
25
|
Kyle Gibson, SP, TEX
2
Nelson Cruz, MIN
23
|
Mike Zunino, C, TB
1
J.D. Martinez, BOS
22
|
DEAN PETERSON
|
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
16
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jorge Soler, KC
16
|
Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
32
Franmil Reyes, CLE
16
|
Luis Robert, OF, CHW
30
Shohei Ohtani, LAA
15
|
Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
27
Willie Calhoun, TEX
3
|
Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
27
Khris Davis, TEX
1
|
Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
25
STARTING PITCHER
|
Marcus Semien, SS, TOR
19
PLAYERS
|SALARY
|
Leody Taveras, OF, TEX
18
Shane Bieber, CLE
48
|
Salvador Perez, C, KC
16
Gerrit Cole, NYY
47
|
Kirby Yates, RP, TOR
15
Lucas Giolito, CHW
36
|
Hunter Harvey, RP, BAL
11
Jose Berrios, MIN
36
|
Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY
10
Kenta Maeda, MIN
31
|
Cesar Hernandez, 2B, CLE
6
Lance Lynn, CHW
31
|
Sam Huff, C, TEX
5
Tyler Glasnow, TB
30
|
Taijuan Walker, SP, FA
4
Hyun Jin Ryu, TOR
29
|
Dean Kremer, SP, BAL
3
Zach Plesac, CLE
26
|
A.J. Puk, RP, OAK
2
Zack Greinke, HOU
26
|
Jonathan Hernandez, RP, TEX
2
Dylan Bundy, LAA
21
|
Tanner Houck, SP, BOS
2
Jesus Luzardo, OAK
21
|
JaCoby Jones, OF, DET
2
Lance McCullers, HOU
19
|
Anderson Tejeda, SS, TEX
1
Framber Valdez, HOU
18
|
Edward Olivares, OF, KC
1
Marco Gonzales, SEA
18
|
Keegan Akin, SP, BAL
1
James Paxton, SEA
17
|
Mike Brosseau, 1B, TB
1
Frankie Montas, OAK
17
|
PHIL PONEBSHEK
|
Andrew Heaney, LAA
15
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Triston McKenzie. SP, CLE
15
|
Whit Merrifield, 2B, KC
28
Corey Kluber, NYY
14
|
Austin Meadows, OF, TB
26
Chris Bassitt, OAK
13
|
Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
20
Sean Manaea, OAK
12
|
Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
18
Ryan Yarbrough, TB
12
|
James Paxton, SP, SEA
17
Jose Urquidy, HOU
12
|
Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY
16
John Means, BAL
11
|
Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA
16
Aaron Civale, CLE
11
|
Corey Kluber, SP, NYY
14
Michael Kopech, CHW
11
|
Austin Hays, OF, BAL
14
Dane Dunning, TEX
11
|
Andrew Benintendi, OF, KC
12
Griffin Canning, LAA
11
|
Jake Diekman, RP, OAK
11
Jordan Montgomery, NYY
10
|
Elvis Andrus, SS, OAK
9
Spencer Turnbull, DET
10
|
Luis Severino, SP, NYY
8
Jameson Taillon, NYY
10
|
Victor Reyes, OF, DET
7
Justus Sheffield, SEA
9
|
Brad Keller, SP, KC
7
Robbie Ray, TOR
9
|
Wilson Ramos, C, DET
6
Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
9
|
Dylan Cease, SP, CHW
6
Dallas Keuchel, CHW
9
|
Randal Grichuk, OF, TOR
5
Michael Pineda, MIN
9
|
J.A. Happ, SP, MIN
5
Brady Singer, KC
9
|
Rich Hill, SP, TB
4
Cristian Javier, HOU
9
|
Adley Rutschman, C, BAL
3
Nate Pearson, TOR
8
|
Spencer Torkelson, 3B, DET
3
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
8
|
Niko Goodrum, 2B, DET
2
Luis Severino, NYY
8
|
MICHAEL WATERLOO
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
8
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Brad Keller, KC
7
|
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
33
Chris Sale, BOS
7
|
George Springer, OF, TOR
33
Matthew Boyd, DET
7
|
Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
30
Deivi Garcia, NYY
6
|
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
30
Dylan Cease, CHW
6
|
Hyun Jin Ryu, SP, TOR
29
Domingo German, NYY
6
|
James Karinchak, RP, CLE
18
Garrett Richards, BOS
6
|
Mark Canha, OF, OAK
16
Mike Minor, KC
6
|
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
15
Tarik Skubal, DET
6
|
Spencer Turnbull, SP, DET
10
J.A. Happ, MIN
5
|
Michael Pineda, SP, MIN
9
Chris Archer, TB
5
|
Matthew Boyd, SP, DET
7
Casey Mize, DET
5
|
Danny Jansen, C, TOR
6
Rich Hill, TB
4
|
Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR
6
Ross Stripling, TOR
4
|
Tarik Skubal, SP, DET
6
Taijuan Walker, FA
4
|
Peter Fairbanks, RP, TB
4
Kris Bubic, KC
3
|
Yasiel Puig, OF, FA
1
Dean Kremer, BAL
3
|
Steven Matz, SP, TOR
1
Kyle Gibson, TEX
2
|
Rougned Odor, 2B, TEX
1
Justin Dunn, SEA
2
|
Nomar Mazara, OF, DET
1
Tanner Houck, BOS
2
|
Matt Shoemaker, SP, MIN
1
Logan Gilbert, SEA
2
|
Dexter Fowler, OF, LAA
1
Jake Odorizzi, FA
1
|
Tony Kemp, 2B, OAK
1
Danny Duffy, KC
1
|
Yolmer Sanchez, 3B, BAL
1
Tanner Roark, TOR
1
|
RHYS WHITE
|
Logan Allen, CLE
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Kohei Arihara, TEX
1
|
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
43
Chris Flexen, SEA
1
|
Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
36
Steven Matz, TOR
1
|
Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
25
Matt Shoemaker, MIN
1
|
Anthony Santander, OF, BAL
19
Keegan Akin, BAL
1
|
Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
17
Matt Manning, DET
1
|
Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
17
RELIEF PITCHER
|
|
Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE
16
PLAYERS
SALARY
|
Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN
15
Liam Hendriks, CHW
24
|
Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY
10
Aroldis Chapman, NYY
20
|
Nate Pearson, SP, TOR
8
Ryan Pressly, HOU
18
|
Oscar Mercado, OF, CLE
8
James Karinchak, CLE
18
|
Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA
8
Raisel Iglesias, LAA
17
|
Robbie Grossman, OF, DET
7
Kirby Yates, TOR
15
|
Deivi Garcia, SP, NYY
6
Jake Diekman, OAK
11
|
Evan White, 1B, SEA
6
Nick Anderson, TB
11
|
Luis Patino, RP, TB
5
Hunter Harvey, BAL
11
|
J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA
4
Alex Colome, MIN
11
|
Joey Wendle, 2B, TB
3
Rafael Montero, SEA
10
|
Kris Bubic, SP, KC
3
Matt Barnes, BOS
8
|
Jose Iglesias, SS, LAA
1
Taylor Rogers, MIN
8
|
Austin Hedges, C, CLE
1
Jose Leclerc, TEX
7
|
Jake Odorizzi, SP, FA
1
Greg Holland, KC
7
|
Jake Cave, OF, MIN
1
Luis Patino, TB
5
|
SCOTT WHITE
|
Jose Quintana, LAA
4
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Peter Fairbanks, TB
4
|
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
47
Diego Castillo, TB
4
|
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
33
Zack Britton, NYY
2
|
Zach Plesac, SP, CLE
26
A.J. Puk, OAK
2
|
Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA
21
Garrett Crochet, CHW
2
|
Nick Solak, 2B, TEX
18
Jonathan Hernandez, TEX
2
|
Max Kepler, OF, MIN
17
Bryan Garcia, DET
2
|
Trey Mancini, OF, BAL
15
Trevor Rosenthal, FA
1
|
Carlos Santana, 1B, KC
12
Tyler Duffey, MIN
1
|
Yuli Gurriel, 1B, HOU
12
Jordan Romano, TOR
1
|
John Means, SP, BAL
11
Josh Staumont, KC
1
|
Aaron Hicks. OF, NYY
11
Nick Pivetta, BOS
1
|
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS, TEX
11
Nick Wittgren, CLE
1
|
Willi Castro, SS, DET
7
Enoli Paredes, HOU
1
|
Justin Upton, OF LAA
5
Clarke Schmidt, NYY
1
|
Willie Calhoun, DH, TEX
3
Emmanuel Clase, CLE
1
|
Jackie Bradley, OF, FA
2
Cal Quantrill, CLE
1
|
Pedro Severino, C, BAL
2
|
|
|
Francisco Mejia, C, TB
2
|
|
|
Trevor Rosenthal, RP, FA
1
|
|
|
Tyler Duffey, RP, MIN
1
|
|
|
Jordan Romano, RP, TOR
1
|
|
|
Josh Staumont, RP, KC
1
|
|
|
Danny Duffy, SP, KC
1
