It was always going to be a dogfight, our AL-only Rotisserie salary cap draft -- or what we used to refer to as an auction. When 12 teams are looking to fill 23 roster spots using only half the player pool, things will get gross in a hurry. And those looking to lavish themselves with something truly opulent will end up paying out the nose for it.

I decided it was worth it at starting pitcher. If you think high-end hurlers are in demand in mixed leagues, imagine what it's like in a format where 12 of the top 15 are already removed from the player pool. I ended up shelling out $47 for one of the precious three, Gerrit Cole, and a pick later, Shane Bieber went for $48. They ended up being the two costliest players in the entire draft.

The third of the AL ace trio, Lucas Giolito, went for a pretty penny himself, his $36 price tag making him the fifth-costliest player. Where the desperation really kicked in, though, was with Jose Berrios, who also went for $36. It's not like he's the clear-cut No. 4 starting pitcher in this format either. He just happened to be nominated at a point when the potentially high-end arms were all but gone.

Stolen bases were the other scarcity that dominated this marketplace. So few players make a reliable contribution to that category anymore, and again, the scarcity becomes all the more pressing when half the player pool is gone. Of course, the most prolific base-stealer of all, Adalberto Mondesi, happens to play in the AL, and he might win a team the category single-handily. I thought his $34 price tag was pretty reasonable considering.

It's not one I was willing to pay after already splurging on Cole, recognizing the need to distribute my remaining dollars more evenly in a league with no waiver wire to speak of. (Studs-and-duds is not the way to go in an AL-only league -- I know this from experience.) Of course, you end up paying for steals one way or another. I ended up dropping $18 on Nick Solak because my options were dwindling and, well, he stole seven bases in the short season last year. (I thought the same amount was too much for Nick Madrigal about 80 picks earlier. Live and learn, I guess.)

Some of the best values included ...

Some of the worst values included ...

The aforementioned Berrios for $36

Austin Meadows for $26

My Solak for $18

Jarred Kelenic for $17

Spencer Turnbull for $10

Here's who all took part in this one, looking to knock me off my perch as back-to-back champion:

Grey Albright , Razzball (@Razzball)

, Razzball (@Razzball) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Mike Gianella , Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)

, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella) The Itch , Razzball (@theprospectitch)

, Razzball (@theprospectitch) Al Melchior , The Athletic (@almelchiorBB)



, The Athletic (@almelchiorBB) Nick Mimikos , Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi)



, Stack Attack podcast (@NMimi) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Dean Peterson , NFBC

, NFBC Phil Ponebshek , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Michael Waterloo , The Athletic (@MichaelWaterloo)



, The Athletic (@MichaelWaterloo) Rhys White , Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite)



, Six Man Rotation (@RhysBWhite) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

Note: Trevor Rosenthal, Jackie Bradley, Yasiel Puig, Mitch Moreland, Taijuan Walker and Jake Odorizzi were all free agents at the time we completed this salary cap draft, which explains our lowball bids for them. We were all hedging our bets, not wanting to sell out for a player who would be utterly useless to us if he signed with an NL-team.

