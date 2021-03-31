Happy Opening Day Eve! We made it. Spring Training 2021 is in the books. Today on the pod we wanted to get you up to date on the latest roster moves and prep you for Week 1 of the Fantasy Baseball season. I'm sure there are still quite a few last-minute drafts to be done but there's not much more we can provide at this point. With that being said, take late-round fliers on Dylan Cease and/or Casey Mize, who are turning heads the past few weeks of spring training.

Most of the roster moves mentioned on the podcast were expected, some weren't. We hit on all of it. As for the sleepers, we have a bunch regardless if your league locks for just this weekend or for the 11-day week. On the pitching side, you want to focus on the Cubs as they have two series against the Pirates coming up, and the Royals who have nice matchups early on. For hitters, it's all about the Rockies and Dodgers in Coors Field this weekend!

And of course, you can subscribe to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Also, the Fantasy Baseball Today Draft Guide is LIVE! It's a one-stop shop to help anyone dominate their drafts that includes sleepers, breakouts, busts, rankings, analysis, tiers and more. The best part about it? It's free!

News and notes

SP Dylan Cease continued his torrid spring in Chicago's spring finale against the Rockies: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K. Cease finishes the spring with 22 K to 7 BB across 17 IP. It's important to note that the White Sox brought in pitching coaching Ethan Katz, who is credited for helping to turn Lucas Giolito's career around. Cease, who always had the speed on his fastball, has increased its spin rate and has also shortened his arm path (another thing Giolito did to get his career on path). Cease, who is still only rostered in 55% of CBS leagues, is a player Scott is very excited about heading into opening week.

continued his torrid spring in Chicago's spring finale against the Rockies: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K. Cease finishes the spring with 22 K to 7 BB across 17 IP. It's important to note that the White Sox brought in pitching coaching Ethan Katz, who is credited for helping to turn Lucas Giolito's career around. Cease, who always had the speed on his fastball, has increased its spin rate and has also shortened his arm path (another thing Giolito did to get his career on path). Cease, who is still only rostered in 55% of CBS leagues, is a player Scott is very excited about heading into opening week. SP/DH Shohei Ohtani was removed from his pitching start on Monday night with a blister but was back in the lineup Tuesday and batting second. In other words, there's nothing to worry about here. Ohtani remains an obvious breakout candidate but his ADP is rising, as we discussed on last night's show.

was removed from his pitching start on Monday night with a blister but was back in the lineup Tuesday and batting second. In other words, there's nothing to worry about here. Ohtani remains an obvious breakout candidate but his ADP is rising, as we discussed on last night's show. OF George Springer , dealing with an oblique injury, is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. That means Randal Grichuk will get some playing time in center field early on.

, dealing with an oblique injury, is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. That means Randal Grichuk will get some playing time in center field early on. OF Eloy Jimenez underwent surgery on his ruptured left pectoral tendon Tuesday. His recovery timeline remains 5-6 months.

underwent surgery on his ruptured left pectoral tendon Tuesday. His recovery timeline remains 5-6 months. SP Framber Valdez's outlook remains positive as he's recovering from a fractured left ring finger. Astros pitching coach Brent Strom said that the news is "very, very exciting and very good." He's rostered in just 53% of CBS leagues. If you're playing in a league with deep benches, there are probably only a few players -- if any -- on your current bench that will provide more long-term upside.

outlook remains positive as he's recovering from a fractured left ring finger. Astros pitching coach Brent Strom said that the news is "very, very exciting and very good." He's rostered in just 53% of CBS leagues. If you're playing in a league with deep benches, there are probably only a few players -- if any -- on your current bench that will provide more long-term upside. SP Tanner Houck is in line to start the second game of the season for the Red Sox as Eduardo Rodriguez is dealing with arm fatigue. Houck struggled with control last season and had more walks (11) than strikeouts (10) this spring.

is in line to start the second game of the season for the Red Sox as Eduardo Rodriguez is dealing with arm fatigue. Houck struggled with control last season and had more walks (11) than strikeouts (10) this spring. OF Myles Straw cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be ready for Opening Day. You've heard us mention his name a lot this month and he's an excellent late-round target in Roto leagues for those who missed out or need more speed.

cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be ready for Opening Day. You've heard us mention his name a lot this month and he's an excellent late-round target in Roto leagues for those who missed out or need more speed. IB Ji-Man Choi had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and will be sidelined until May. Expect Yoshi Tsutsugo and Yandy Diaz to platoon at first base for the Rays in his absence.

Scott White's favorite sleeper pitcher for Week 1

USA TODAY

SP Zach Davies, Cubs vs. PIT

Davies is rostered in 70% of leagues but you may not think of starting him this week despite the fact that he's going up against the Pirates. We are going to be targeting this Pirates lineup with opposing pitchers all season long. They are going to be the worst team in baseball, and Davies is a reliable innings-eater type. Whenever he has matchups like this, he's not a bad play. Ke'Bryan Hayes can only do so much on his own.

And a bonus pitcher play...

SP Brady Singer, Royals vs. TEX

He is rostered in less than 50% of leagues and he gets the Rangers lineup this week. I'm with Scott on this one. Singer was really good this spring and this is the type of matchup you want to use him in.

More sleeper pitchers from Scott

Chris Towers' favorite sleeper hitter for Week 1

1B C.J. Cron, Rockies vs. LAD

I don't know how long Cron will qualify as a sleeper, as Chris just saw him go 99th overall in a recent NFBC draft, but he is still just 59% rostered right now in CBS leagues. Scott is naming Cron one of the best players you can still grab off waivers in a column (spoiler!) you'll be able to read late this AM. Cron has been hitting the ball hard this spring and you'll want to get him in the lineup at Coors Field.

More sleeper hitters from Scott

Pitching staffs to stream hitters against

Red Sox

Rangers

Rockies

Orioles

Pirates

Diamondbacks

Lineup, depth chart and rotation nuggets to know

Toronto Blue Jays

Robbie Ray will join the rotation once his elbow is feeling better but for now, Anthony Kay will be the placeholder as the fifth starter for the Blue Jays.

will join the rotation once his elbow is feeling better but for now, will be the placeholder as the fifth starter for the Blue Jays. We haven't talked about Steven Matz's spring: 15.1 IP, 3 ER, 15 K, 2 BB. It will probably stay that way. Neither Chris or Scott is very excited about this stretch he's had this spring.

Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn, Zack Collins and Yermin Mercedes all made the Opening Day roster. Collins and Mercedes could form a natural platoon at DH if Vaughn is in left field. It seems likely that Vaughn, one of all three of our favorite sleepers (if he even qualifies as that anymore), will open the season in an everyday role.

Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize has made the Opening Day rotation after consistently throwing 95-97 MPH this spring and posting a 20:2 K:BB ratio. Scott dropped a related about today's waiver wire adds column and Chris is especially excited about Mize's prospects in 2021. Mize is a pitcher Chris has closed out several recent drafts with. In terms of physicality, approach on the mound and size, he has a bit of a Max Scherzer profile. Mize had 12 swinging strikes on 62 pitches in his last start of the spring.

has made the Opening Day rotation after consistently throwing 95-97 MPH this spring and posting a 20:2 K:BB ratio. Scott dropped a related about today's waiver wire adds column and Chris is especially excited about Mize's prospects in 2021. Mize is a pitcher Chris has closed out several recent drafts with. In terms of physicality, approach on the mound and size, he has a bit of a Max Scherzer profile. Mize had 12 swinging strikes on 62 pitches in his last start of the spring. Miguel Cabrera will play first base on Opening Day, which means he'll likely gain first base eligibility early in the season. Cabrera had a 150-game pace last season of 26 home runs and 92 RBI.

Minnesota Twins

Three catchers made it on the Opening Day roster, although Willians Astudillo is more of a utility player. Scott, who is our resident Mitch Garver enthusiast, is not concern about this development.

is more of a utility player. Scott, who is our resident Mitch Garver enthusiast, is not concern about this development. Jake Cave and Kyle Garlick are set to platoon in LF.

Seattle Mariners

Justin Dunn beat out Nick Margevicius for the sixth spot in their rotation. Dunn was one of Chris's deep sleepers this year and he's excited about him making the rotation.

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta cut Jake Lamb a few days ago, so if you had any concerns about Austin Riley losing playing time at 3B, you should not.

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies

Both Scott Kingery and Odubel Herrera did not make the team. CF duties will be split between Adam Hasely and Roman Quinn.

Washington Nationals

Joe Ross will open the year as the team's fifth starter. He didn't pitch last year after opting out but did make 18 relief appearances in 2019 versus just nine starts, making him RP-eligible to start the season in many head-to-head leagues.

Chicago Cubs

It appears David Bote will start at 2B after Nico Hoerner was optioned.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Anthony Alford and Dustin Fowler will share CF.

Arizona Diamondbacks