Coming into the season, Oneil Cruz was one of the most popular breakout candidates in Fantasy Baseball, and he's gotten off to a decent star to the season. He hasn't been a star, but he'd cut his strikeout rate to just 21.6% in the early going and was getting on base at a near-.400 clip, good signs that a breakout might be coming.
But we'll have to wait for that breakout, as Cruz is out indefinitely following a collision at the plate during Sunday's game against the White Sox. Cruz slid into White Sox catcher Seby Zavala and stayed down on the ground in pain, and after the game manager Derek Shelton confirmed that Cruz will be out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.
As of Sunday afternoon, we don't have many details on the extent of the injury nor the likely timetable for Cruz's recovery, but it seems safe to assume this won't be a short-term recovery period. Anytime you're talking about an ankle injury, you also have to account for potential damage to the ligaments surrounding the ankle, which can complicate the recovery. But if Cruz has to undergo surgery to repair the injury, it's not out of the question this could cost him the rest of the season; even if it doesn't, a lengthy IL stint seems likely.
Which means that a lot of Fantasy players are going to need a replacement, either for the shortstop or corner infield spot. Cruz was SS10 in ADP coming into the season, so if you've got Cruz on your team, you were probably relying on him as a starter, and now you can't for however long he's out.
Shortstop was viewed as one of the deepest positions in the game coming into the season, but because so many Fantasy players are surely using shortstops as their MI or even utility players, there might not be any good options available in your league.
There's no replacing the kind of potential Cruz brings to the table -- we're talking about a legitimate 30-homer, 30-steal threat, even if he hasn't actually played at that level yet. That was the kind of upside you were hoping for when you took him in the fifth or sixth round in your drafts, and there isn't going to be anyone who can even come close to that kind of upside on waivers. However, there are some intriguing options out there, especially if you need speed. Power will probably be harder to come by, unfortunately.
Here are some players available in at least 25% of CBS Fantasy leagues to look for to replace Cruz:
- Nico Hoerner, Cubs (73%) -- Hoerner has had a pretty quiet start to the season, but he's still hitting .306 with three steals through eight games, which is pretty much what we expected to see from him. He's a pretty fringe-y option in points leagues, but he should at least be a good source of average, runs, and steals in categories leagues.
- Jorge Mateo, Orioles (65%) -- Mateo is pretty much a one-trick pony, but that trick might be even more impressive these days. He led the AL in steals last season with 35, and he's already up to five through seven games. The Orioles are running aggressively in the early going, and if Mateo has a green light, he's gonna go. He won't keep anything like a .350/.435/.650 line up, but Mateo has been more selective with his swings early on, so maybe there's room for some growth from last year's .221/.267/.379 line. If not, his value is tied very closely to that one trick.
- Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies (62%) -- It's been a tough start for Tovar, who has been relegated to the nine spot in the lineup almost exclusively and hasn't done much to force his way up yet. Which makes it awfully tough to trust him at this point. However, Tovar hit .318/.386/.545 with 13 homers and 17 steals in just 66 games as a 20-year-old in Double-A last season, so he's a higher-upside flier if you want to aim higher to replace Cruz.
- Brice Turang, Brewers (53%) -- Turang has started just six of nine games for the Brewers so far, which limits his upside a bit. However, the fact that he's come in late in the three other games he didn't start does help a bit, as he has 27 PA through nine games, a decent total. He's shown good plate discipline in the majors after hitting 13 homers and 35 steals in Triple-A last season, and there might be a starting-calibert shortstop's skill set here.
- Royce Lewis, Twins (21%) -- If you're looking for someone with a bit more long-term upside than some of the low-end types like Luis Garcia (Nationals), Enrique Hernandez, or Elvis Andrus, Lewis is a great target. He's on the 60-day IL as he recovers from a torn ACL, so Lewis won't be back until late May at the earliest, but he could begin playing in minor-league games in the next few weeks. Lewis is a former top prospect who hit .313/.405/.534 in the majors last season, and he could end up being a true impact player for Fantasy if Cruz does end up missing a big chunk of the season.