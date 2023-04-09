Coming into the season, Oneil Cruz was one of the most popular breakout candidates in Fantasy Baseball, and he's gotten off to a decent star to the season. He hasn't been a star, but he'd cut his strikeout rate to just 21.6% in the early going and was getting on base at a near-.400 clip, good signs that a breakout might be coming.

But we'll have to wait for that breakout, as Cruz is out indefinitely following a collision at the plate during Sunday's game against the White Sox. Cruz slid into White Sox catcher Seby Zavala and stayed down on the ground in pain, and after the game manager Derek Shelton confirmed that Cruz will be out indefinitely with a fractured ankle.

As of Sunday afternoon, we don't have many details on the extent of the injury nor the likely timetable for Cruz's recovery, but it seems safe to assume this won't be a short-term recovery period. Anytime you're talking about an ankle injury, you also have to account for potential damage to the ligaments surrounding the ankle, which can complicate the recovery. But if Cruz has to undergo surgery to repair the injury, it's not out of the question this could cost him the rest of the season; even if it doesn't, a lengthy IL stint seems likely.

Which means that a lot of Fantasy players are going to need a replacement, either for the shortstop or corner infield spot. Cruz was SS10 in ADP coming into the season, so if you've got Cruz on your team, you were probably relying on him as a starter, and now you can't for however long he's out.

Shortstop was viewed as one of the deepest positions in the game coming into the season, but because so many Fantasy players are surely using shortstops as their MI or even utility players, there might not be any good options available in your league.

There's no replacing the kind of potential Cruz brings to the table -- we're talking about a legitimate 30-homer, 30-steal threat, even if he hasn't actually played at that level yet. That was the kind of upside you were hoping for when you took him in the fifth or sixth round in your drafts, and there isn't going to be anyone who can even come close to that kind of upside on waivers. However, there are some intriguing options out there, especially if you need speed. Power will probably be harder to come by, unfortunately.

Here are some players available in at least 25% of CBS Fantasy leagues to look for to replace Cruz: