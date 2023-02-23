When Anthony Santander was finally given his chance as a true everyday starter in the Baltimore Orioles outfield after five seasons, he made the most of it. The right fielder finished second among all players at his position with 33 home runs and matched his career-high in doubles with 24. Finding ascending players is always the key to successful 2023 Fantasy baseball draft prep, but hitting on the right ones is no easy task.

Angels outfielder Taylor Ward had a similar story to Santander's last season and gave Fantasy owners a productive campaign that included 23 home runs, 65 RBI and offensive career highs across the board.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball RF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball RF picks:

1. Juan Soto, San Diego Padres: The hype around Soto last season didn't really match up with his production as he spent much of the first half of the year in limbo waiting for a departure from the Washington Nationals. He did have a stellar month of July, in which he hit .315 with a 1.111 OPS, and the Padres will hope that is the norm for him throughout this season. Now that he is settled in San Diego, he'll be expected to lead a potent Padres offense.

2. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: Betts led the National League in runs last season, with 117, and finished with 154 hits and 40 doubles. He also drove in his most runs since 2017, with 82 RBI, and finished with a career-high 35 home runs. Betts can do everything on offense, giving him one of the highest day-to-day floors in Fantasy baseball.

3. Starling Marte, New York Mets: Marte pieced together an impressive 2021 season with the Marlins and Athletics, and the Mets ended up with a steal when they signed him that December. Although he only played in 118 games last season, he finished with 218 total bases, hit .292 for the season and reached the teens in both homers and steals. Marte is coming off his second All-Star campaign and is a big part of the reason the Mets have such a dangerous offense. See more top Fantasy baseball right fielders here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B picks:

1. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros: Altuve is heading into his 13th season with the Astros and coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances. He finished last year with 28 home runs, 39 doubles and a .300 batting average. He also matched his career-high for walks (66) and had the highest OPS (.920) among all second basemen.

2. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers: Semien led all players in at-bats (657), which inherently gives him a better-than-average opportunity to return regular Fantasy production. Although his power took a significant step back from his All-Star season in 2021, he still finished with 163 total hits and 31 doubles. He did make up for it by being more aggressive on the bases and finished with a career-high 25 steals last year.

3. Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays: Merrifield is a top bounce-back candidate this season after a difficult 2022 season. The two-time All-Star was traded from Kansas City last year, and even though he was a utility man for Toronto after his acquisition, his batting average was 41 points higher and his OPS was up 126 points over what he had with the Royals. He figures to be more prominently featured at second base this season and should re-establish himself as a reliable Fantasy option. See more top Fantasy baseball second basemen and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

