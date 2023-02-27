With 2023 MLB Spring Training underway, Fantasy baseball players across the country are getting their first looks at dozens of players who changed teams during the offseason. Jacob deGrom is arguably the most dominant pitcher in baseball when he's healthy but he's only made 26 starts over the last two seasons. So, can you expect the deGrom of old to return after he signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers?

Xander Bogaerts established himself as one of the best hitters in baseball with the Red Sox and now he's joined the Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal. So where does he belong in the 2023 Fantasy baseball tiers and when exactly should you be targeting him in upcoming drafts? A reliable set of live-updated 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings can help make sure you don't miss any big runs on certain positions. If you're looking for 2023 Fantasy baseball advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball RP rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball RP picks:

1. Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros: After spending parts of six seasons with the Twins, Pressley joined the Astros in 2018 and made his first all-star appearance in 2019. He was elevated to the closing role beginning in 2020 and has recorded 71 saves over the last three seasons with a 2.70 ERA and 175 strikeouts over 133.1 innings. Pressly generates a 51.7% whiff rate with one of the league's best sliders and that pitch is a big reason why he's the model's top relief pitcher for 2023.

2. Edwin Diaz, New York Mets: When the trumpet hits, it's typically a bad sign for opposing hitters as Diaz is coming off one of the most dominant seasons for a closer in MLB history. Diaz posted a 1.31 ERA with 118 strikeouts over 62 innings and finished with 32 saves. He earned his second career all-star appearance in the process and then was rewarded with a five-year, $102 million contract to remain with the Mets, where he should continue being one of the top closers in Fantasy baseball.

3. Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals: Helsley debuted in 2019 for the Cardinals and made 87 appearances over the next three seasons, posting a 4.03 ERA with 89 strikeouts over 96 innings. However, something clicked in 2022 and an altered release point with some added velocity helped transform him into one of the best relievers in baseball. Helsley went 9-1 with a 1.25 ERA and 19 saves while striking out 94 over 64.2 innings. Last season saw his strikeout rate jump from 22.8% to 39.3%, while his walk rate fell from 13.1% to 8.4%. See more top Fantasy baseball relief pitchers here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball C rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball C picks:

1. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies: He is coming off arguably the best season of his career, batting .276 with 22 home runs and 84 RBI in his fourth year with the Phillies. He also has uncanny wheels for a backstop as his 21 stolen bases last year are the most by any catcher in the last 20 years. Realmuto was the hero in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, going 2 of 4 with a solo home run and three RBI during a comeback win over Houston. He is sitting in a class of his own atop SportsLine's catcher rankings.

2. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers: Smith has been a consistent hitter throughout his career, batting .261 with a .856 OPS. He has seen an increase in power of late as well, hitting 25 home runs in 2021 and 24 in 2022. The 27-year-old is in the middle of his prime and is playing in arguably the most powerful lineup in the majors, making him one of the top catchers in Fantasy baseball.

3. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals: Kansas City has a plethora of young pitchers on the roster, so Perez will serve as a veteran presence behind the plate. He finished with a .254 batting average, 23 home runs and 76 RBI for a struggling team last season, and he is going to be the everyday starter once again this season. The Royals are expected to strategically use him as a designated hitter as well, so his Fantasy production should remain high even when he has a day off from his catching duties. See more top Fantasy baseball catchers and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

