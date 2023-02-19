The Houston Astros enter the 2023 MLB season with one of the best outfields in the league, as Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker are two of the top players in the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings. Alvarez should benefit from the new rule that bans the shift, as he hit just .167 against the shift last year. He was able to hit .306 overall in 2022 even with the shift, making him one of the top 2023 Fantasy baseball picks. Tucker is expected to benefit greatly from the shift rule change as well after batting .165 last year versus it, but still finishing with 30 home runs and 107 RBI.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B picks:

1. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians: One of the league's premier players, Ramirez is coming off another impressive season in just about every regard. He slashed .280/.355/.514 with 29 home runs, 126 RBI and 20 stolen bases, and he also led the American League in doubles (44) and intentional walks drawn (20). And his .279 BABIP was right in line with his career averages so there's no sign of letup as he enters his age-30 season.

2. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: The NL MVP runner-up last season is still one of the most talented players in the sport as he enters his 12th MLB season at just 30 years old. Machado slashed .298/.366/.531 with 32 home runs, 102 RBI and nine stolen bases last year. Now he'll have the added benefit this season of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return, a full season of Juan Soto, and the addition of Bogaerts to the Padres' lineup.

3. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: The long-time Rockies star is entering his third season in St. Louis and while his numbers have taken a slight dip going from the thin air of Coors Field to Busch Stadium, it's a pretty marginal dip. Arenado slashed .293/.358/.533 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI last season, finishing third in the NL MVP voting. See more top Fantasy baseball third basemen here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 1B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 1B picks:

1. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals: The veteran was named the 2022 National League MVP in November after smashing 35 home runs and tallying over 100 RBI in a single season for the first time since 2017. He earned nearly 100 more votes (380) than second-place finisher Machado (291). A seven-time All-Star who has clubbed at least 30 homers in each of his last five full seasons, Goldschmidt has earned his spot atop the model's first basemen rankings.

2. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers: He continued to deliver on the West Coast last year, hitting .325 with 21 home runs, 117 runs and 13 stolen bases. Freeman has a three-year average of .312, and he finished second in the MLB in batting average last year. The 33-year-old will add speed, power and consistency to any lineup that he is included in.

3. Pete Alonso, New York Mets: There are questions about a long-term contract swirling around Alonso right now, but that does not keep him from being a top pick at this position. He is coming off an All-Star season, batting .271 with 40 home runs and a league-high 131 RBI. The 28-year-old has built an impressive resume thus far, winning the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year to go along with two All-Star appearances and prodigious power. See more top Fantasy baseball first basemen and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

