With just over a month before the start of the 2023 MLB season, the time has come to start focusing on your 2023 Fantasy baseball draft prep. Second base can be one of the trickiest spots to plan for on your roster, as many of the top players at the position don't put up the type of power numbers that generate Fantasy buzz elsewhere in lineups. However, players like Ketel Marte, Jeff McNeil and Gleyber Torres proved themselves to be useful Fantasy weapons last year.

Wilmer Flores hit 19 home runs and drove in 71 RBI last season for the San Francisco Giants and came up with offense from multiple infield positions. He doesn't project as a starter for the Giants this season, but he should be accounted for in 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings after he out-produced starting second baseman Thairo Estrada last year. If you're looking for 2023 Fantasy baseball advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B picks:

1. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians: One of the league's premier players, Ramirez is coming off another impressive season in just about every regard. He slashed .280/.355/.514 with 29 home runs, 126 RBI and 20 stolen bases, and he also led the American League in doubles (44) and intentional walks drawn (20). And his .279 BABIP was right in line with his career averages so there's no sign of letup as he enters his age-30 season.

2. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: The NL MVP runner-up last season is still one of the most talented players in the sport as he enters his 12th MLB season at just 30 years old. Machado slashed .298/.366/.531 with 32 home runs, 102 RBI and nine stolen bases last year. Now he'll have the added benefit this season of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return, a full season of Juan Soto, and the addition of Bogaerts to the Padres' lineup.

3. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: The long-time Rockies star is entering his third season in St. Louis and while his numbers have taken a slight dip going from the thin air of Coors Field to Busch Stadium, it's a pretty marginal dip. Arenado slashed .293/.358/.533 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI last season, finishing third in the NL MVP voting. See more top Fantasy baseball third basemen here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B picks:

1. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros: Altuve is heading into his 13th season with the Astros and coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances. He finished last year with 28 home runs, 39 doubles and a .300 batting average. He also matched his career-high for walks (66) and had the highest OPS (.920) among all second basemen.

2. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers: Semien led all players in at-bats (657), which inherently gives him a better-than-average opportunity to return regular Fantasy production. Although his power took a significant step back from his All-Star season in 2021, he still finished with 163 total hits and 31 doubles. He did make up for it by being more aggressive on the bases and finished with a career-high 25 steals last year.

3. Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays: Merrifield is a top bounce-back candidate this season after a difficult 2022 season. The two-time All-Star was traded from Kansas City last year, and even though he was a utility man for Toronto after his acquisition, his batting average was 41 points higher and his OPS was up 126 points over what he had with the Royals. He figures to be more prominently featured at second base this season and should re-establish himself as a reliable Fantasy option. See more top Fantasy baseball second basemen and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

