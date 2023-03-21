MLB Opening Day is right around the corner, with the 162-game season beginning on March 30. With just nine days until games begin, it is time to get prepared for 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. One of the most important ways to make sure you contend in your 2023 Fantasy baseball leagues is to identify all the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Avoiding overvalued players while capitalizing on undervalued assets can assure a successful 2023 Fantasy baseball season.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B picks:

1. Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays: The long-time Royal missed some time in spring training due to right quad tightness, but he returned earlier this month. Merrifield finds himself in the bottom half of an elite Toronto lineup, giving him an opportunity to drive in runs on a daily basis. He has driven in at least 58 runs in the past two seasons, batting .277 with 40 walks in 2021.

2. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers: He hit 19 fewer home runs in 2022 than he did during a 45-homer campaign in 2021, but his strikeout percentage dropped and he maintained a consistent presence in the lineup. Semien has played in 155 games in six of the past seven seasons and is batting at the top of an improved lineup, giving him a high upside to go along with his reliability.

3. Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres: The 29-year-old is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons in which he averaged 19 home runs, 80 RBI and 91 runs scored. His batting average had a decline last year, but he made up for it with 70 walks, which is nearly as many as he had in his previous two seasons combined. Cronenworth is an integral part of a loaded Padres lineup, so he should have ample opportunities to both drive in runs and be driven in as well.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B picks:

1. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians: Ramirez couldn't have gotten off to a faster start last season, and his Fantasy owners will be looking for him to repeat that. Indications are that he could pull that off, after he has hit .364 with a .923 OPS through his first nine spring training games. Ramirez has also been a prolific extra-base hitter, and has led the American League in doubles twice during his career.

2. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: Machado hasn't flashed much power this spring, but he also built up to it last season. Not only did Machado see his power numbers ascend over the course of the year, he was remarkably consistent. He hit six home runs in July and August, and finished the season with eight homers in 29 games between September and October.

3. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: Arenado has been one of the more impactful players for USA at the World Baseball Classic. Prior to his international duties, he was lighting it up for the Cardinals in spring training, posting offensive splits of .571/.571/.1.143 through his first six games. Excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Arenado has hit at least 30 home runs every year since 2014.

