Toronto first baseman Brandon Belt hit a career-high 29 home runs in 2021, but he finished with just eight homers in 78 games last year due to injury issues. The Blue Jays signed Belt to a one-year, $9.3 million deal in the offseason, giving him a chance to bounce back with a fresh start. Some players turn into Fantasy baseball sleepers due to injuries the previous year, but should you be snagging Belt in your 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts? SportsLine's model has compiled a complete list of 2023 Fantasy baseball tier rankings, listing the best players at every position.

Paul Goldschmidt, the reigning National League MVP, is the top first baseman in the model's rankings. Who are the other first basemen worth drafting with your 2023 Fantasy baseball picks? If you're looking for 2023 Fantasy baseball advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball SS rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball SS picks:

1. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: Injuries and a PED suspension led to Tatis missing the entire 2022 season and will keep him sidelined until the end of April, but he is still the top shortstop in the MLB. Tatis hits the ball as hard as anyone in the majors, and he also has enough speed to cause problems for opponents. He led the National League in home runs (42) in 2021 while also driving in 97 runs and stealing 25 bases.

2. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies: His speed and power led to an 11-year, $300 million contract with Philadelphia this offseason. The 29-year-old scored 101 runs and drove in 100 runs with the Dodgers last year, along with swiping 27 bases. He might have trouble replicating his RBI numbers from 2022 as a leadoff hitter, but he should fare well as a right-handed batter at Citizens Bank Park, and he will score plenty of runs in a stacked lineup.

3. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: The 29-year-old had a disappointing 2021 campaign after signing a huge contract with New York, but he returned to his elite form in 2022. Lindor hit .270 with 26 home runs and a career-high 107 RBI while stealing 16 bases. He is going to be another strong Fantasy baseball pick this season. See more top Fantasy baseball shortstops here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball RF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball RF picks:

1. Juan Soto, San Diego Padres: An on-base machine, Soto has led the NL in walks in each of the past two seasons. But his runs scored were limited due to Washington's non-threatening lineup. That will no longer be the case in his first full year in San Diego, which has a loaded lineup. And Soto will enter the 2023 MLB season on a tear after hitting .571 during spring training and then .400 during the World Baseball Classic.

2. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: Betts is coming off a year in which he led the league in runs scored for the third time in the past five seasons. That's just one of the many Fantasy assets he brings to the table as he contributes across the board, averaging 29 homers, 70 RBI and 11 stolen bases over the last two seasons. A bonus is that he either already has or will likely gain 2B eligibility this season, making him an elite option at two different positions.

3. Starling Marte, New York Mets: Marte had a successful first year in Queens with 16 home runs, 18 stolen bases, and a .292 average. Those numbers came despite him suffering a fractured finger in-season, and then requiring offseason groin surgery. Now fully healthy, Marte has 20/20 potential with a high average to boot, as he's a lifetime .290 hitter. See more top Fantasy baseball right fielders and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings, advice

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So how should your 2023 Fantasy baseball tiers look and when exactly should you be targeting each position? And which starting pitcher is coming from off-the-radar to finish as one of the top 10 players at his position? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.