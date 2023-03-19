This spring is a little different than most for those putting together their 2023 Fantasy baseball draft prep, as the World Baseball Classic has been the primary focus of the baseball preseason. One player that has seen his stock improve since the start of the WBC is White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada. The Cuban international was shot out of a cannon with batting splits of .412/.522/.737, five RBI and a home run in his first five WBC games.

After a breakout season in 2019, and a decent year in 2021, Moncada had pedestrian 2022 numbers in just 104 games played.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball CF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball CF picks:

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: It will be hard to Judge to top last year's historic 62-homer season, but he doesn't have to in order to remain the top center fielder. Judge contributes enough in other areas to remain elite at his position even with a drop-off in home runs. Last year, he set career-highs in batting average (.311), runs scored (133), RBI (131) and stolen bases (16), giving him a high floor to couple with his high ceiling.

2. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: Last year saw Trout hit home runs at the highest rate (8.0%) of his career as he smacked 40 long balls. This came as he missed 43 games, so he was projected to hit 54 home runs over a 162 game season. The back injury which limited him in 2022 is now a thing of the past, and he'll look to reclaim his throne as, perhaps, the best all-around player in the game.

3. George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays: Springer has struggled to stay on the field in recent years, but Toronto acquiring Kevin Kiermaier should lessen the demand of Springer at center field. When the former Astro is in the lineup, few are better as he's hit 47 homers over the last two seasons, despite missing one-third of the games. He also had a resurgent year on the base paths in 2022, swiping more bags (14) than he had over the previous three seasons combined (11). See more top Fantasy baseball center fielders here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B picks:

1. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians: Ramirez couldn't have gotten off to a faster start last season, and his Fantasy owners will be looking for him to repeat that. Indications are that he could pull that off, after he has hit .364 with a .923 OPS through his first nine spring training games. Ramirez has also been a prolific extra-base hitter, and has led the American League in doubles twice during his career.

2. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: Machado hasn't flashed much power this spring, but he also built up to it last season. Not only did Machado see his power numbers ascend over the course of the year, he was remarkably consistent. He hit six home runs in July and August, and finished the season with eight homers in 29 games between September and October.

3. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: Arenado has been one of the more impactful players for USA at the World Baseball Classic. Prior to his international duties, he was lighting it up for the Cardinals in spring training, posting offensive splits of .571/.571/.1.143 through his first six games. Excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Arenado has hit at least 30 home runs every year since 2014. See more top Fantasy baseball first basemen and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

