Most baseball fans would be excited to have a rookie closer come out and pick up 24 saves for their team in his first season, but many wouldn't expect that total to nearly double in Year 2. Emmanuel Clase did just that for the Cleveland Guardians last season and finished 2022 with the most games pitched (77) and the most saves (42). After his breakout season, what should you expect from him this year when putting together your 2023 Fantasy baseball draft strategy?

While saves don't translate to Fantasy points on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, they will matter in season-long 2023 Fantasy baseball leagues utilizing rotisserie formats. Clase finished with 72.2 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts, and a .729 WHIP, which placed him in the top 15 overall Fantasy baseball pitchers last year. If you're looking for 2023 Fantasy baseball advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball RP rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top 2023 Fantasy baseball RP picks:

1. Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros: Simply being the closer for the defending World Series champions should buy enough goodwill to pencil him in at the top of the list. Pressly didn't end up leading the majors in saves last season, but he did notch 33 of them and averaged a healthy strikeout-to-walk rate of 5-1. He's lowered his WHIP in each of the last two seasons and finished at a career-best .890 last year.

2. Edwin Diaz, New York Mets: Diaz has finished with 32 saves in each of the last two seasons, and he posted career highs for wins above replacement (3.2) and runs better than replacement level (25) in 2022. Last year, Diaz fanned opposing batters with a chase rate that ranked in the 97th percentile and a whiff percentage in the 100th percentile. Diaz had the ninth-most save opportunities last season, and even though the Mets lost Jacob DeGrom, they still have a strong starting rotation to set up Diaz, led by key addition Justin Verlander.

3. Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals: The frustrating thing for Helsley and his Fantasy owners last season is that the Cardinals had runs where they were simply blowing out opponents offensively, and didn't need to call on him to wrap up games. Still, when he took the mound, he was money, with a 1.25 ERA and 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opposing batters only hit .128 against Helsley last season and struck out nearly 40% of the time. See more top Fantasy baseball relief pitchers here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B picks:

1. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros: Last year was a renaissance season for Altuve as he hit .300 for the first time since 2018, while his 18 stolen bases were his most since 2017. Altuve clubbed 28 homers with 57 RBI and 103 runs as the table-setter of an explosive Astros lineup. Houston's batting order only strengthened by adding Jose Abreu, and that adds to Altuve's 2023 Fantasy baseball value.

2. Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres: Cronenworth is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons as a versatile piece in San Diego's lineup. He's averaged 19 home runs and nearly 80 RBI over those two years while flying under the radar for the Padres. With all of the big bats now in San Diego that opposing pitchers will want to avoid, Cronenworth should see a healthy supply of pitches to hit in 2023.

3. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers: Last season was considered a down year for Semien, who still had 26 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 101 runs scored. He overcame a rough start as his batting average in the second half of the season jumped 20 points over his first-half average. Semien is a power/speed combo that's becoming rarer and rarer these days, as he's one of just four MLB players with at least 100 homers and 50 stolen bases since 2019. See more top Fantasy baseball second basemen and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings, advice

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So how should your 2023 Fantasy baseball tiers look and when exactly should you be targeting each position? And which starting pitcher is coming from off-the-radar to finish as one of the top 10 players at his position? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.