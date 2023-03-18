With 2023 MLB Opening Day less than two weeks away, Fantasy baseball owners across the country are preparing for their upcoming 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. Some of the game's biggest stars are already kicking into gear, with the 2023 World Baseball Classic taking place at the same time as 2023 MLB Spring Training. Padres third baseman Manny Machado has already hit two home runs in three games for a loaded Dominican Republic roster and anybody spending an early-round pick on the six-time all-star will be hoping for more of the same when the 2023 MLB season begins.

Meanwhile, Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker is coming off a strong season with the Mets and he put on a show by striking out eight over four scoreless innings in Mexico's win over Great Britain on Tuesday night. Walker has a 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP of 203.60, but could that performance send him shooting up the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings?If you're looking for 2023 Fantasy baseball advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball CF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball CF picks:

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: It will be hard to Judge to top last year's historic 62-homer season, but he doesn't have to in order to remain the top center fielder. Judge contributes enough in other areas to remain elite at his position even with a drop-off in home runs. Last year, he set career-highs in batting average (.311), runs scored (133), RBI (131) and stolen bases (16), giving him a high floor to couple with his high ceiling.

2. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: Last year saw Trout hit home runs at the highest rate (8.0%) of his career as he smacked 40 long balls. This came as he missed 43 games, so he was projected to hit 54 home runs over a 162 game season. The back injury which limited him in 2022 is now a thing of the past, and he'll look to reclaim his throne as, perhaps, the best all-around player in the game.

3. George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays: Springer has struggled to stay on the field in recent years, but Toronto acquiring Kevin Kiermaier should lessen the demand of Springer at center field. When the former Astro is in the lineup, few are better as he's hit 47 homers over the last two seasons, despite missing one-third of the games. He also had a resurgent year on the base paths in 2022, swiping more bags (14) than he had over the previous three seasons combined (11). See more top Fantasy baseball center fielders here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball SS rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball SS picks:

1. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: Tatis still has 20 games left to serve on a PED suspension and he hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2021 but there's so much raw talent there that he's still SportsLine's top Fantasy baseball shortstop. When we last saw Tatis in action, he led the National League with 42 home runs in 2021 despite missing 32 games while also posting 97 RBI and stealing 25 bases. Tatis is slashing .292/.369/.596 for his career with a rare blend of power and speed and the potential for prodigious numbers outweighs the risk here.

2. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies: After parts of seven seasons with the Nationals and parts of two seasons with the Dodgers, Turner joined the defending World Series champions on an 11-year, $300 million contract this offseason. The Phillies paid for a plus-defender with plus power, an elite hit tool and 80-grade speed. And while he's away from the franchise right now playing for Team USA in the WBC (where he's already blasted a two-run home run in a rout of Canada), he expects to slot in every day at the top of one of the best lineups in baseball.

3. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: In addition to being the face of the Mets, Lindor is the face of Team Puerto Rico, who have taken over LoanDepot Park in Miami during WBC action. And Mets fans, Puerto Rico fans and Lindor's Fantasy owners will all be pleased to see that he's in midseason form, going 5-for-11 with four RBI during the first three games of pool play. Lindor had 26 home runs and 16 stolen bases last season while driving in a career-high 107 runs. See more top Fantasy baseball first basemen and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

