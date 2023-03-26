The Phillies' quest to another NL pennant took a blow when Rhys Hoskins was lost for the year with a knee injury, causing a shuffle amongst 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings. Hoskins was a top-10 first baseman per 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP, and now both the Phillies and his Fantasy owners are scrambling to replace him. And with Bryce Harper out until the summer, Philadelphia's lineup isn't quite as strong, even with the presences of Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B picks:

1. Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays: Merrifield returned from a quad injury in early March to get going on his first spring with Toronto. Through his first 11 games, he hit .333 with a home run, seven RBI and a pair of stolen bases. In a Blue Jays lineup highlighted with power, Merrifield should keep the offense moving, as he has hit at least 40 doubles in three of his seven seasons in the majors.

2. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers: Semien matched his career-high in plate appearances last season (724) and led the majors in at bats (657). He made contact on 87.6% of the swings he took at pitches through the strike zone, and finished with the second-lowest strikeout rate of his career (16.6%). From a pure volume perspective, Semien should be a productive fit on any Fantasy roster.

3. Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres: Cronenworth should have plenty of opportunities to stack up RBI in the Padres' loaded lineup this season. Last year, Cronenworth hit .289 with five homers and 69 RBI with men in scoring position. Cronen also hit ground balls at the lowest rate of his career (35.8%) and drew walks at his highest rate (10.2%). See more top Fantasy baseball 2B here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball DH rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball DH picks:

1. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros: Alvarez has averaged 35 home runs and over 100 RBI over his last two seasons, and he showed a better batting eye in 2022. He improved his on-base percentage by 60 points over the previous season while maintaining his prodigious power. Alvarez is in the middle of a loaded lineup, and while Jose Altuve's two-month absence will hurt, Alvarez will also have better protection with Jose Abreu now hitting behind him.

2. Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox: Jimenez overcame a dreadful, injury-plagued first half of 2022 to still produce solid numbers in limited at-bats. He posted splits of .323/.391/.558 over 65 games in the second half of the year, and his per-162 games averages for his career are 36 home runs and 108 RBI. Chicago plans to limit his outfield work and utilize him almost exclusively at DH, which should keep him on the field more in 2023.

3. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels: Ohtani's pitching exploits in Japan winning the WBC may have overshadowed that he had a 1.345 OPS during the tournament. His home runs dropped some in 2022 from the prior year, but his batting average also rose 16 points. Not just a power guy, Ohtani's speed is a factor and he could be even more dangerous in the base paths with MLB's increase in base size in 2023. See more top Fantasy baseball catchers and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

