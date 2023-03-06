San Diego inked a contract extension with star third baseman Manny Machado in February, keeping him with the Padres for the next 11 years. Machado finished second behind Paul Goldschmidt for National League MVP last year, despite having a career-high strikeout percentage (20.7). This offseason, the Padres added Xander Bogaerts to a lineup that includes Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. Should you be stacking your 2023 Fantasy baseball lineup with several players from San Diego?

Machado hit .298 with 32 home runs, 100 runs and 102 RBI last season, trailing only Aaron Judge in fWAR (7.4) Which superstars top their positions in the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings? If you're looking for 2023 Fantasy baseball advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball LF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball LF picks:

1. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies: Playing on his fourth team in three years, Philadelphia proved to be the perfect destination for Schwarber who had a career season in his first year with the team. He led the NL with 46 home runs and also added 94 RBI, 100 runs scored and 10 stolen bases -- all of which were career-highs. He found a home not only in Philly, but also in the leadoff spot, and that combination has the model high on Schwarber again this year.

2. Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies: Bryant had a lost season last year with three separate stints on the IL due to back and foot ailments. But he was solid across the 42 games he was in the lineup as he hit .306 which was a career-high. In his two previous full seasons, Bryant averaged 28 homers and 75 RBI, and one can't look past that he gets to play half his games in the thin air of Coors Field, where he hit .323 in last year's limited sample size.

3. Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays: A 2020 postseason star, and a 2021 AL Rookie of the Year, Arozarena is a power/speed combo who contributes in multiple areas. He clubbed 20 home runs and added 32 stolen bases last season, ranking in the top 10 in the AL in the latter, in addition to top-10 rankings in doubles (41) and RBI (89). Arozarena's speed should become even a bigger Fantasy factor in 2023 as the increase in base size could make him a more efficient baserunner after leading the AL in caught stealing each of the last two years. See more top Fantasy baseball left fielders here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball CF rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball CF picks:

1. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: He broke the American League home run record with 62, along with scoring 133 runs and driving in 131. Judge also stole 16 bases and had a red-hot .311 batting average in a career-high 157 games. He is capable of carrying a Fantasy baseball lineup in 2023.

2. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: Trout's 40-homer season was drowned out by Judge's record-setting campaign, but he is still one of the top center fielders in Fantasy baseball. He only played in 119 games last season, giving him an even higher ceiling this season. Trout says he is "100% healthy" heading into the season, so his power and run-scoring potential make him a fantastic pick.

3. George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays: He was limited to 133 games in 2022 due to elbow and knee injuries, but he was productive when healthy, hitting 25 home runs and scoring 89 runs while swiping 14 bases. He had offseason elbow surgery, giving him a clean bill of health entering the 2023 MLB season. And a fully healthy Springer is Fantasy star as he's averaged 38 homers and 100 RBI over a 162-game slate over the last five seasons. See more top Fantasy baseball center fielders and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

