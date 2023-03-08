Just days into MLB spring training, we've already seen a fair share of injuries. Gavin Lux is done for the season, while pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Joe Musgrove are expected to be out for weeks. While none of those players are some of the first taken in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, their potential absences could cause ripple effects in 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball SS rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball SS picks:

1. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: Tatis still has 20 games remaining on his suspension, but his overall body of work projects him as the top shortstop in 2023. He will be highly motivated after a lost season, and one can't forget he still led the NL with 42 homers in 2021 despite missing 32 games. Tatis will have shortstop eligibility in 2023 but is expected to primarily play in the outfield which should help maintain his health and keep his bat in the lineup.

2. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies: Turner has developed from a speed guy with occasional pop to a legitimate masher who can still run. He has 49 home runs over his last two seasons and reached 100 RBI for the first time last year. Turner completes his offensive repertoire as a lifetime .302 hitter who has averaged 44 stolen bases over a 162-game average. The move to Philly only boosts his stock as he's hit .357 at Citizens Bank Park over the last three seasons.

3. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: After a down first season in Queens, Lindor bounced back in 2022 with 26 home runs, 16 stolen bases and a career-high of 107 RBI. He did this despite playing through an appendix issue all year that resulted in an appendectomy a week after the Mets' season ended. Now fully healthy, and even more comfortable playing in New York, Lindor could return to the kind of numbers that made him a perennial MVP candidate in Cleveland. See more top Fantasy baseball shortstops here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 1B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 1B picks:

1. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals: After three top-5 finishes in MVP voting previously, Goldschmidt finally broke through to claim the NL MVP award last year. He led the senior circuit in both slugging and OPS, in addition to posting 35 home runs, 115 RBI, 106 runs and 41 doubles. Goldschmidt also brings a speed element that's uncommon for first basemen as he's a perfect 20 for 20 in stolen base attempts since 2020.

2. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers: Freeman hit at least .300 for the sixth time in seven seasons last year, while leading the NL in a myriad of stats. He topped the league in runs (117), hits (199) and doubles (47), while also adding a career-high of 13 stolen bases. He's also as durable as they come, having played in 98.6% of available games over the last five years.

3. Pete Alonso, New York Mets: Few can match the pure power of Alonso, who has averaged 45 home runs and 116 RBI over a 162-game average in his four-year career. Last year saw him hit a career-high of .271, and he may very well top that in 2023 due to the shift elimination. Alonso's wOBA was .391 without the shift over the last two years, compared to .331 with the shift. So, his batting average approaching .300 is not outside the realm of possibility in 2023. See more top Fantasy baseball first basemen and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

