The 2023 MLB season begins on March 30, and most 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts are scheduled for between now and 2023 MLB Opening Day. The 2023 Fantasy baseball shortstop rankings have changed dramatically over the offseason with several key players changing teams during MLB free agency. Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson all signed massive offseason contracts with new teams, so how might the changes of scenery impact their statuses in the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 3B picks:

1. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians: One of the league's premier players, Ramirez is coming off another impressive season in just about every regard. He slashed .280/.355/.514 with 29 home runs, 126 RBI and 20 stolen bases, and he also led the American League in doubles (44) and intentional walks drawn (20). And his .279 BABIP was right in line with his career averages so there's no sign of letup as he enters his age-30 season.

2. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: The NL MVP runner-up last season is still one of the most talented players in the sport as he enters his 12th MLB season at just 30 years old. Machado slashed .298/.366/.531 with 32 home runs, 102 RBI and nine stolen bases last year. Now he'll have the added benefit this season of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return, a full season of Juan Soto, and the addition of Bogaerts to the Padres' lineup.

3. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: The long-time Rockies star is entering his third season in St. Louis and while his numbers have taken a slight dip going from the thin air of Coors Field to Busch Stadium, it's a pretty marginal dip. Arenado slashed .293/.358/.533 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI last season, finishing third in the NL MVP voting. See more top Fantasy baseball third basemen here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball SP rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy baseball SP picks:

1. Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins: The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner went 14-9 last season with a 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts over a league-leading 228.2 innings. Alcantara induced groundballs a career-high 53.2% of the time with his dominant four-pitch arsenal, and hard contact is almost impossible to come by against the 27-year-old Dominican.

2. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees: This is the day and age of the four-seam fastball and Cole controls his brilliantly while also ranking above the 90th percentile for velocity and spin rate. He threw it 51.9% of the time in 2022 and struck out 257 hitters in 200.2 innings on his way to a 13-8 record with a 3.50 ERA.

3. Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers: The long-time Met shocked the baseball world this offseason when he signed a five-year, $185 million contract to join the Rangers, and the only question in regards to his Fantasy productivity is his health. In 38 starts over the last three seasons, deGrom went 16-8 with a 2.05 ERA, and he had a staggering 352 strikeouts over 224.1 innings. If he can reach 30 starts in 2023, he's a lock to be a top-five pitcher. See more top Fantasy baseball starting pitchers and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

