MLB Opening Day 2023 is scheduled for March 30 and over the next six weeks, millions of Fantasy baseball owners will be beginning their 2023 Fantasy baseball draft prep. Knowing exactly when to pounce at each position is a critical position in season-long Fantasy MLB. Wait too long at a position and you might be left with an underwhelming starter. Jump too early and you might lose the ability to create depth at more important spots in your Fantasy baseball rosters.

That's why having a reliable set of 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings that can help you group each position into Fantasy baseball tiers is such a huge advantage. And with superstars like Trea Turner, Jacob deGrom, Jose Abreu and Xander Bogaerts all switching teams this offseason, a live-updated set of Fantasy baseball rankings 2023 can also help you figure out how a change of scenery impacts potential production. So if you're looking for 2023 Fantasy baseball advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball SS rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball SS picks:

1. Fernando Tatis, San Diego Padres: It was a disastrous 2022 season for Tatis, who suffered a broken wrist during MLB Spring Training, suffered several setbacks and then wound up catching an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy. He'll still have 20 games left to serve on his suspension in 2023 but few hitters in the MLB possess his combination of power, speed, hit ability and plate patience, and the model still sees him as the No. 1 shortstop in Fantasy baseball.

2. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies: The No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft very quickly established himself as one of the top prospects in baseball, and he's lived up to the hype at just about every step along the way in his career. Turner is a former batting champion and has led the league in stolen bases twice. He's also providing power numbers now with 49 home runs and 177 RBI in the last two years.

3. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: Lindor disappointed with a .230/.322/.412 slash line in his first season after being traded to the Mets and signing a 10-year, $341 million extension. But he followed that up by slashing .270/.339/.439 with 26 home runs, 107 RBI and 16 stolen bases in his second year. And there's room for improvement as he's still only 29 and the Mets continue to put together one of the best rosters in baseball. See more top Fantasy baseball shortstops here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball SP rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy baseball SP picks:

1. Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins: The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner went 14-9 last season with a 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts over a league-leading 228.2 innings. Alcantara induced groundballs a career-high 53.2% of the time with his dominant four-pitch arsenal, and hard contact is almost impossible to come by against the 27-year-old Dominican.

2. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees: This is the day and age of the four-seam fastball and Cole controls his brilliantly while also ranking above the 90th percentile for velocity and spin rate. He threw it 51.9% of the time in 2022 and struck out 257 hitters in 200.2 innings on his way to a 13-8 record with a 3.50 ERA.

3. Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers: The long-time Met shocked the baseball world this offseason when he signed a five-year, $185 million contract to join the Rangers, and the only question in regards to his Fantasy productivity is his health. In 38 starts over the last three seasons, deGrom went 16-8 with a 2.05 ERA, and he had a staggering 352 strikeouts over 224.1 innings. If he can reach 30 starts in 2023, he's a lock to be a top-five pitcher. See more top Fantasy baseball starting pitchers and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings, advice

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So how should your 2023 Fantasy baseball tiers look and when exactly should you be targeting each position? And which starting pitcher is coming from off-the-radar to finish as one of the top 10 players at his position? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.