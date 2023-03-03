With 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts happening all across the country, Fantasy baseball owners are constructing teams that will hopefully bring home a championship. In order to separate yourself from the masses, you'll need to identify the players who are poised to outperform their 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP. But in order to identify those types of players, you'll need a reliable set of 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Having a reliable list of potential 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts entering your Fantasy baseball draft will certainly give you a huge leg up on your competition. Luckily for Fantasy baseball owners everywhere, the SportsLine Projection Model has a proven track record of identifying the top Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers and busts. If you're looking for 2023 Fantasy baseball advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball DH rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball DH picks:

1. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros: The 25-year-old is the most powerful player in baseball, ranking in the 100th percentile of MLB in average EV, HardHit%, Barrel% and several other statistics. He has power to every part of the park and is sitting in the middle of a World Series-winning lineup, providing essentially zero downside heading into the 2023 season.

2. Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox: Jimenez told reporters that he dropped 25-30 pounds over the offseason, giving him a more effortless swing heading into the upcoming campaign. With better health, the 26-year-old is now poised to truly be one of the top hitters in the majors, and SportsLine's model has him ranked second at the DH position.

3. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels: His 2022 campaign of 34 home runs, 95 RBI and a .273 average was somehow a decline from his previous season. He is getting set for an extremely important 2023 season that will determine the size of his next contract, making every plate appearance a priority for Ohtani. See more top Fantasy baseball designated hitters here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball 2B picks:

1. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros: Altuve has been a consistent contributor for the Astros in recent years, and he's expected to be the No. 1 Fantasy option at second base again this season. The veteran is coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances, and he finished last season with 158 hits, 103 runs, 57 RBI and 28 home runs. He also matched his career-high for walks (66) and had the highest OPS (.920) among all second basemen.

2. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers: Semien set a career-high in stolen bases last season, finishing with 25. He's now recorded 15 or more steals in each of his last two seasons, making him a rock-solid Fantasy option. In addition, Semien led all players in at bats (657) last season, the third time he's finished with over 650 at-bats in his last four seasons, and that allows him to accumulate lots of stats.

3. Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays: Merrifield is a proven commodity at the position and he's coming off a productive season despite being traded from Kansas City to Toronto in the middle of the year. The two-time All-Star finished the 2022 campaign with 124 hits, including 28 doubles, and 58 RBI. Merrifield's slugging percentage saw a significant jump after the trade, rising to .446 in Toronto after a pedestrian .347 mark in Kansas City. See more top Fantasy baseball second basemen and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings, advice

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So how should your 2023 Fantasy baseball tiers look and when exactly should you be targeting each position? And which starting pitcher is coming from off-the-radar to finish as one of the top 10 players at his position? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.